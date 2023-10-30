Manchester City are in the market to strengthen their academy ranks and look to be in the race to sign an exciting young teenager, according to recent reports.

Man City players who have come through the academy...

A leading contender to retain their Premier League title, Manchester City fare better than most in the English top flight when it comes to allowing youth a chance to flourish on the big stage. Phil Foden has gone from being a young star on the cusp of breaking through to the first-team under Pep Guardiola to becoming a key player under the Spaniard over the last few years. At the same time, the emergence of versatile youngster Rico Lewis has made the departure of Joao Cancelo feel like a distant memory, with the 18-year-old now regularly shining either at right-back or as a midfield pivot.

Norway international Oscar Bobb has also managed to work his way into the first-team picture at Manchester City and has finally received his Premier League debut ball for his brief appearance against Fulham in a 5-1 victory back in September. Speaking about his Premier League debut, Bobb stated:

"Making my Premier League debut for City was great, it was a dream come true. A lifelong dream. I was extremely proud but, in the moment, I was just focused and excited."

"Everyone knows the Premier League is the best and hardest competition in the world, so the day I made my debut was a proud day for me and my family."

All told, despite the millions that Manchester City have spent as they aim to stay at the top end of English football, the Citizens also retain a strong Elite Development Squad that has won the last three consecutive Premier League 2 titles. That being said, it now appears that the Sky Blues are looking to widen their talent pool with a gem predicted to have a big future, as per new reports.

Man City eye Naj Razi

According to a transfer update from the Irish Independent, Manchester City are in the race to sign Shamrock Rovers midfielder Naj Razi, who Arsenal and Chelsea are also courting alongside La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Razi, who has just turned 17, would have to wait until his 18th birthday to pursue any move to England in line with new regulations brought to the fore, however, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid could offer the starlet a life-changing move this January due to being within the European Union.

Naj Razi's senior career at Shamrock Rovers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 5 Goals 0 Assists 0

Cited by The Irish Mirror, Shamrock Rovers midfielder Dylan Watts spoke highly of Razi back in August in an interview, stating: "He looks very good for such a young man. He has great confidence on the ball and great ability. You could see it in training and now he’s starting to get a few minutes on the pitch. He looks like a really talented footballer and I think he’s going to have a real good future in the game."

The League of Ireland has become a quiet hotbed for talent in recent years and the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson and Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu started their careers in the division. In their search for stars of the future, it comes as little surprise that City are casting their eye toward the Emerald Isle for upcoming prodigies.