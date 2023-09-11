Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is now targeting a new defensive reinforcement in the January transfer window, according to latest reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester City?

According to The Sun, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne wants to finish his career at the Etihad Stadium and will reject any big-money approaches from the Saudi Pro League in 2024.

The Belgium international reportedly has no interest in moving to the Middle East to continue his career amid a belief that he can perform at the elite level for some time to come. If De Bruyne does ever choose to leave the Premier League champions, it is believed that he would rather remain in Europe.

And in Manchester City news from the world of international football, England boss Gareth Southgate has confirmed that he has talked veteran defender Kyle Walker out of retiring from Three Lions duty on two separate occasions, as cited by The Guardian.

Southgate has spoken glowingly about Walker's impact in an England jersey, stating: "I’ve talked him [Walker] out of retirement twice. After the Euros and after the World Cup. I think he loves being here, he’s wanted to keep going and now he’s thinking about how many caps he can get. He’s critical to us. If we’re talking about world‑class players in their position in our team then he’s probably one of them."

Meanwhile, as per The Daily Star, Manchester City are believed to be 'confident' of fending off competition from Brighton & Hove Albion and Serie A giants Juventus to land Boca Juniors full-back Valentin Barco, who has an £8 million release clause that Guardiola is willing to activate.

Joan Patsy, who is Manchester City's South American-based sporting director, is driving the move for Barco and the Blues' knowledge and recruitment success from the continent has increased the appeal of completing a deal for the 19-year-old.

Who else are Manchester City keen to bring in?

According to The Sun, Manchester City are monitoring West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd and could swoop for the Morocco international next summer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also keen on the 27-year-old and are now keen to strengthen their defence due to Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip being on the wrong side of 30 years old. Aguerd has also attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in recent times.

During his spell at the Hammers, Aguerd has become a hit among supporters and has featured 33 times in all competitions for West Ham United, registering three goals in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Labelled "exceptional" by Gary Lineker on Match of The Day, via West Ham Zone, back in February, Aguerd has started 2023/24 in strong fashion and has completed 4.3 clearances per match in the Premier League.

In the Hammers' 2-1 victory over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road before the international break, Aguerd asserted his dominance at the heart of David Moyes' backline, winning six aerial duels, according to Sofascore.

Manchester City boss Guardiola is known for his talent ID and would be carrying out a shrewd bit of business by bringing Aguerd to the Etihad Stadium.