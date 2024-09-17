Manchester City are keeping a close eye on a rising Premier League star, according to a new report. The Blues had a very quiet transfer window, bringing in just two new players, but that hasn’t affected them in the league with four wins from four games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Man City transfer rumours

City cannot conduct any transfer business now until January, unless they want to add a free agent to their ranks, which seems unlikely. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation continuing on who they may sign when January comes around.

Kevin de Bruyne’s future at the club has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks, as the Belgian has entered the final year of his contract. However, the City talisman has indicated that talks over a new deal will likely progress during this campaign, with there being an expectation that he will agree a new contract.

But that hasn’t stopped speculation from surfacing about who may replace the Belgian in the long-term. Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has been linked with a move to Man City, with the German open to the idea of joining them. Musiala has yet to agree a new deal with Munich and if that continues, he will enter the final year of his contract next summer, and that has alerted the Blues.

Meanwhile, PSG’s Xavi Simons is the latest name to be linked with City and the Dutch international is also another player who could be a long-term replacement for de Bruyne. Simons is currently on loan at RB Leipzig and his performances in recent times have caught the eye of City and Liverpool.

Man City keen on “sensational” star valued at £70m

According to HITC, Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White. The report states that the Blues have been compiling a detailed dossier on the midfielder after his impressive performances which recently saw him handed his first senior England cap.

City’s scouting network are said to be huge admirers of the midfielder, althoug it was reported earlier this month that Forest are planning new contract talks with Gibbs-White, as they try to make him the highest earner at the club.

This new report states that Forest remain an ambitious club and, therefore, would like to keep Gibbs-White and offer him a substantial pay-rise to do just that. Aston Villa and Newcastle United were said to have made “tentative” enquires during the summer for Gibbs-White, who has been described as being “sensational” by football writer Josh Bunting, but Forest are looking to get around £70 million.

Morgan Gibbs-White's Nottingham Forest stats Apps 84 Goals 12 Assists 18

The 24-year-old joined Forest in August 2022 from Wolves and last season was a very impressive campaign for the midfielder, as he scored five goals and recorded 10 assists in 37 league games.