Manchester City have now officially opened talks to sign a "wonderful" striker this month, according to a recent report.

Man City starting to turn the corner

Man City went on an almost incomprehensible poor run of form after Rodri was ruled out with an ACL injury, but there are signs they have started to turn the corner, having won their last two Premier League games on the spin.

Erling Haaland has also started to return to form, netting twice in the comfortable 4-1 victory against West Ham United last time out, but City's current league standing suggests the Norwegian is in need of some support in attack.

The Sky Blues sanctioned Julian Alvarez's departure back in the summer, with the Argentine joining La Liga side Atletico Madrid, and they are yet to bring in a suitable replacement for the forward.

Now, however, it appears as though Pep Guardiola has identified a striker who could make up for what his side has lost in the way of attacking contributions since Alvarez exited the Etihad Stadium. According to a report from Football Insider, Man City have now held talks with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, with a view to completing a deal in the January transfer window.

Guardiola is keen to strengthen his midfield and attack this month, and City are now actively working on a deal to sign Marmoush, although Frankfurt have no intention of letting him leave and the reports of City already agreeing a deal for Marmoush were wide of the mark.

The report makes it clear the Premier League champions will have to pay a big-money fee to get a deal done this winter, and reports from elsewhere have detailed that a £67m offer may be necessary to tempt the German side into a sale.

Man City in need of new attacking options

Although Haaland has started to rediscover his form in recent weeks, City's poor run of form over the past couple of months highlighted the need to bring in new attacking options, who can be relied upon when the Norway international isn't at his best.

Marmoush could fit the bill, having scored 18 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt this season, including 13 in the league, displaying his versatility by appearing at centre-forward, left-wing and in attacking midfield.

Since first making his Bundesliga breakthrough for Wolfsburg in the 2019-20 season, the "wonderful" 25-year-old has been showing clear signs of improvement, and this season has been by far his most prolific to date.

Season League Appearances Goals 2019-20 5 0 2020-21 21 (Bundesliga II) 7 2021-22 23 3 2022-23 33 5 2023-24 29 12

Having already eclipsed last season's Bundesliga goal tally this term, it is evident the forward is now entering his prime, making signing him an attractive proposition for City.

The only issue is the price tag, as although Marmoush has been prolific in front of goal over the past two seasons, a £67m price tag still seems too high, as he is yet to prove himself in the Champions League.