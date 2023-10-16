Manchester City are closing in on a new deal for a bright young gem at the Etihad Stadium following recent developments as Pep Guardiola plans for his squad's long-term future.

According to a Man City transfer update on Kalvin Phillips delivered by Football Insider, both the England international and the Sky Blues now think that a parting of ways in January is now a feasible solution to his lack of game time. Phillips is wary of losing his place in the England squad for the upcoming European Championships and is now open to leaving the Etihad Stadium to secure regular first-team minutes in the build-up to the start of the tournament in Germany.

In other news, Man City transfer target Lucas Paqueta is believed to be keen to leave West Ham United to join the Premier League champions following a summer of speculation linking him with Guardiola's men. The Brazil international has a release clause worth in the region of £85 million written into his current deal at the Hammers; however, it won't kick in until 2024, which could pave the way for Manchester City to strike a deal for the former Lyon playmaker.

Meanwhile, former Citizens defender Joleon Lescott believes that Manchester City's poor recent run of form by their lofty standards may be the perfect tonic for the Premier League champions to get back to their best. Lescott stated:

"I hope it [their recent results] gives them a boot up the backside. I think they were aware that Arsenal would be a team that challenges them this year. The Wolves one was difficult. Wolves have always been difficult, they've always been a half bogey team for City. It was a surprise, but it happens. But the Arsenal defeat has hopefully added motivation for them."

Manchester City's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent and result Venue Premier League Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City Emirates Stadium Champions League RB Leipzig 1-3 Manchester City Red Bull Arena Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester City Molineux EFL Cup Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester City St James' Park Premier League Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest Etihad Stadium

Man City contract news; Oscar Bobb latest

According to a contract update on Oscar Bobb from The Daily Star, the 20-year-old is now in line for a new deal to continue his development at the Etihad Stadium that would see his wage triple in size from £12,000 to £36,000 per week.

Guardiola has previously described the Norway international as "brilliant" and his emergence as a promising attacker on the right-hand side was one of the main reasons why Cole Palmer was allowed to leave for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Bobb has been in and around the first-team picture this term, amassing five appearances across all competitions (Bobb statistics - Transfermarkt). The Oslo-born man will now seek to become a regular at senior level for Manchester City as they aim to challenge on several fronts once again in 2023/24, and by the looks of it, he may play a big part further down the line.