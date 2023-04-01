A number of fans online have reacted after spotting Pep Guardiola seemingly celebrate a Manchester City goal right in the face of Kostas Tsimikas.

What did Pep Guardiola do to Kostas Tsimikas?

In what was a huge game at the top of the Premier League, Liverpool made the trip to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime hoping to aid their push for Champions League football.

Jurgen Klopp and co actually took the lead too when Mohamed Salah finished emphatically in the 17th minute. However, City took just ten minutes to respond when a flowing move saw Jack Grealish put one on a plate for Julian Alvares to equalise.

No doubt, Arsenal fans at home would have been watching on nervously as they were hoping for Liverpool to take some points off their title rivals, with the home team eight points behind the Gunners at the start of play.

With that deficit in mind, Guardiola was evidently kicking every ball and deeply immersed in the game and couldn't hold back his emotions when Alvarez pulled his side level in the first half.

Indeed, as footage here shows, the City manager punched the air and celebrated in front of his own fans, before he then seemed to direct a few air punches in the direction of Tsimikas who was just walking past at the wrong moment.

Fans online spotted the footage and were pretty taken aback by the incident. Here are some of the best reactions...

Some actually thought it was Darwin Nunez, and that could have been a lot worse seeing as the forward did headbutt Joachim Andersen earlier on in the season.

Even some neutrals were shocked by the behaviour.