Fans online have slammed the moment Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared to snub two-goal hero Ilkay Gundogan after he missed a penalty.

What happened between Guardiola and Gundogan?

With Leeds United and their new manager Sam Allardyce coming to visit on Saturday afternoon, City knew they could go four points clear at the top of the division if they picked up all three points.

Seeing as the Whites are struggling down at the bottom end of the Premier League, a big win was expected but it didn't quite pan out like that.

Man City did race to a 2-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes with Gundogan netting twice but failed to add any more goals from there despite having numerous opportunities.

However, in the 84th minute, Phil Foden was brought down and so the home team had the chance to seal the win with a third goal.

With Gundogan on a hat-trick, Erling Haaland took himself off penalty duties but the 32-year-old failed to convert with Leeds then immediately going up the other end to make it 2-1.

Journalist Josh Bunting noted the moment as Guardiola reacted with rage on the sidelines.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Pep Guardiola furious, just after İlkay Gündoğan hits the post with a penalty and Guardiola is furious that Erling Haaland hasn’t hit it, Leeds go up the other end and pull a goal back and are right back in the tie mistake from Manuel Akanji and Rodrigo gets in behind to slot in."

While the Spaniard could be seen mouthing to Haaland: "You have to take it!"

And before the full-time whistle was blown, with the manager looking to waste some time and see out the game, he opted to bring Gundogan off.

Footage of this incident was shared online and when the German midfielder walked off the pitch, he raised his head to look at Guardiola but the Spaniard refused to make eye contact with him.

It seemed like a particularly cruel moment, especially as the £140k-per-week midfielder had still scored the two goals that ultimately won the game.

And fans on social media certainly didn't appreciate the cold incident as they slammed Pep. Here are some of the strongest reactions...

Supporters really seemed baffled by Guardiola's behaviour.