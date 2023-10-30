Manchester City have been alerted to the availability of an exciting star who could be available for nothing in the summer of 2024, according to a report.

Man City's rise under Sheikh Mansour

Undoubtedly, Manchester City fans will now claim that they deserve a seat at the top table of English football and it is hard to argue with considering their trophy haul from the 2010's onwards under Sheikh Mansour. No fewer than seven Premier League titles, three FA Cup triumphs, six EFL Cups and one Champions League trophy have made their way to the Etihad Stadium over the last twelve years or so and Citizens boss Pep Guardiola has signalled his intent to keep the good times rolling in the blue half of Manchester.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared some quotes from Guardiola regarding their domestic dominance and his desire to prolong their success on social media platform X, as he stated: Guardiola: "Now Man City are a reality, we want to stay at top level as long as possible. We won't stop". "Maybe it’s uncomfortable because we were not in the elite and now we are. Maybe it’s uncomfortable. But we were there, we're there, we want to be there in the future."

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva was a Barcelona transfer target alongside fielding further interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer; however, the Portugal international chose to stay put at the Etihad Stadium by signing a new deal tying him to the club until 2026. Making more history at the Sky Blues has been revealed as a key motivation for his decision to remain at Manchester City, with the player saying:

"We heard that four titles in a row has never been done before so we want to try to do that. It is so tough every year, especially when you remember that two of the titles were just a difference of one point and won in the last games."

Man City could sign Toni Kroos on a free transfer

As per The Daily Star, Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Toni Kroos on a free transfer when his contract at Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2024. The former Germany international would be keen to spend some time in England before finishing his illustrious playing career. He already has a pre-existing relationship with Guardiola, as the pair worked together at Bayern Munich.

Labelled as a "spectacular player" by his former coach Zinedine Zidane, Kroos has gone on to rack up 430 appearances for La Liga superpower Real Madrid, notching 28 goals and 92 assists in the process (Toni Kroos stats - Transfermarkt).

Despite their habit of recruiting top young talent, acquiring experienced individuals who have been over the course many times is hardly an alien concept to Manchester City and bringing someone like Kroos to the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer could be an excellent piece of business.