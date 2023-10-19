Manchester City appear to be working on their transfer plans ahead of 2024, and a specific target has now been hailed by one reporter.

Man City transfer news; Arthur Vermeeren

The treble winners made a bright start to the new Premier League season, however, back-to-back top-flight defeats to Wolves and Arsenal prior to the international break have left Pep Guardiola’s side in third place. Domestic action returns this weekend, though, with City looking to get back to winning ways when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, City appear to be working behind the scenes in regards to 2024 additions to bolster Guardiola’s side even further. Reports earlier this month shared a Man City transfer update on Arthur Vermeeren, claiming Etihad officials have made contact over a move to sign the Royal Antwerp midfielder.

Those in Manchester aren’t the only side keen on the Belgian, though, with journalist Graeme Bailey providing a new Vermeeren transfer update. Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, hailed the player, calling him “special” and a “little superstar”, while also citing Man City’s attempts to sign him by making initial contact, however, Arsenal and Tottenham have also made enquiries alongside Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

“This guy is special. Antwerp have a little superstar on their hands here in Arthur Vermeeren. He really is, from what I’m being told speaking to scouts, they think he’s special. Our understanding is that Man City, Arsenal and Tottenham have all enquired about him, so have Bayern Munich, Dortmund and Juventus, Barcelona as well who looked in the summer at him.”

Arthur Vermeeren profiled…

Vermeeren is primarily a central midfielder who can also turn out in a defensive midfield role and has been on the books with Royal Antwerp since 2018. Still just 18 years of age, the player has enjoyed a phenomenal rise over the past 12 months, with his Transfermarkt valuation going from €500,000 to €17m in the space of a year. (Arthur Vermeeren profile – Transfermarkt)

Now a senior Belgium international, Vermeeren is one appearance shy of 50 for Antwerp, contributing to nine goals for his current employers. He has also impressed in this season’s Champions League group stages, providing two assists in as many games. (Arthur Vermeeren stats – Transfermarkt)

Bailey isn’t the only fan of Vermeeren, though, with teammate and former Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld praising the midfielder, saying:

"Do I sometimes watch with my mouth open? Certainly. Everyone knows perfectly what to do when in possession of the ball and when losing the ball. Then the qualities of such a boy come to the fore. What he shows at his age is fantastic. I have rarely seen that."

Therefore, if City manage to win the race for Vermeeren’s services, they could have a real star on their hands, so it looks as if his future will be one to keep an eye on in 2024.