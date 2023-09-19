Manchester City are now in talks to sign a Premier League star, but they will need a huge bid to get a deal over the line, according to reports.

Who could Man City sign in January?

Pep Guardiola is one of many managers impressed by Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, with the 18-year-old being touted for a move to the Etihad Stadium, but it would take a huge fee, with reports suggesting the Seagulls may hold out for £150m.

However, Guardiola seems more concerned with strengthening his defence in the January transfer window, despite the fact Kyle Walker has recently signed a new contract, extending his stay with Man City until the summer of 2026.

Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen is one of the players being monitored by the Sky Blues, amid the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at Stamford Bridge, with Guardiola believed to be a big admirer of the 21-year-old.

City may also look at strengthening on the other side of their defence, with Football Transfers now revealing they are still interested in a move for another Chelsea player, namely Reece James.

Despite Walker recently putting pen to paper on a new deal, Man City retain an interest in James, and talks have already been held to discuss a potential move, although Chelsea do not seem to have much of a desire to sell their club captain.

The Blues are "set to do everything in their power" to keep hold of the 23-year-old, but it has been indicated that stance is not a solid one, and they could eventually be willing to let him leave if his injury problems continue.

It would take a huge bid from the Sky Blues to prise the right-back away from his boyhood club, but perhaps crucially they may not face any competition for his signature, with Real Madrid not currently interested.

The new deal signed by Walker will have no bearing on whether a deal takes place, so there are indications that City could come forward with an offer in the next transfer window.

How good is Reece James?

When the England international is able to have an extended run in the starting XI, he is up there with the best right-backs in the Premier League, particularly in an attacking sense, having amassed 14 goal contributions in 26 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Lauded as "unreal" by members of the media, the Cobham academy graduate ranks in the 95th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers, and the 94th percentile for shot-creating actions.

As such, the Chelsea star could be the perfect long-term replacement for Walker, particularly considering he also performs better than his compatriot across some key defensive metrics, including tackles and aerials won per 90.

The only issue is that James is known for being injury prone, currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, so it would be risky for Man City to shell out a huge fee on a player who could be missing for large periods of the season.