Manchester City are now expecting to win the race for an "amazing talent" in the January transfer window, a report has revealed.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

It is clear that Pep Guardiola is keen on bolstering at full-back, with Man City now entering talks to sign Chelsea captain Reece James, despite the fact Kyle Walker has recently penned a new contract, which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2026.

The Sky Blues are also in the running for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen, with 90min revealing the 21-year-old is one of the players being tracked, however he remains in talks over a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Citizens have been credited with an interest in Barcelona youngster Alejandro Balde, who operates as a left-back, but transfer insider Dean Jones does not expect them to be able to prise the 19-year-old away from the Spanish champions.

Barca are said to have "big plans" for their academy graduate, meaning City may be forced to turn their attentions elsewhere, and Football Insider have now indicated they stand a good chance of winning the race for Boca Juniors defender Valentin Barco.

According to the report, Man City are now confident about agreeing and confirming a deal for Barco in January, having been one of the clubs to look into signing him during the summer transfer window, alongside the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and Juventus.

All three clubs are expected to make moves again, despite missing out in the summer, but the Sky Blues believe they are well-placed to win the race for the signature of the 19-year-old, who is "highly rated" in his native Argentina.

The Cityzens view the left-back as a player with "real potential", who could be capable of solving their long-standing issues at left-back, with Guardiola currently only having Sergio Gomez at his disposal in that area of the pitch.

Will Man City sign a left-back?

It could be important for City to bring in a new left-back in the January transfer window, given that Guardiola is very limited on options on that side of his defence, with Josko Gvardiol being utilised out of position in the Premier League so far this season.

Of course, the Sky Blues have won the Premier League with a makeshift left-back in the past, with Fabian Delph making 29 appearances in all competitions during the historic 2017-18 campaign, in which they amassed 100 points, however it would be wise to bring in a more natural option.

Gomez has only received very limited game time since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, and Guardiola's insistence on playing Gvardiol out of position suggests he does not trust the Spaniard, so a new signing could be required in the next transfer window.

Although he is only young and still unproven outside Argentina, there are indications that Barco could be a fantastic long-term addition to Guardiola's squad, having been lauded as an "amazing talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and it is good news City think they can win the race for his signature.