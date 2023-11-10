Manchester City have been handed a hearing "devastating" injury update on "one of the best", according to one pundit.

Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t had much luck with injuries so far this season, with star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne missing most of the season after a recurrence of a hamstring issue on the opening day.

Meanwhile, John Stones has also missed plenty of action but seemed to be heading in the right direction, completing his first 90 minutes of the campaign against Manchester United last month. The versatile Englishman started against Young Boys in the Champions League in the week but was forced off at half-time with an injury, with Guardiola fearing the 29-year-old could be out “for a while” in what would be “deep bad news”.

“The problem is we play John and Rodri at the same time - now we are in trouble, because we have to play a bit differently, like happened in Arsenal. We do not feel comfortable still, we are not prepared to change many variations.”

Talking to Football Insider after hearing the injury update on Stones ahead of this weekend’s trip to Chelsea, pundit Frank McAvennie described the injury as a “huge blow and devastating”, however, he feels City still have enough to come away from Stamford Bridge with three points.

“Chelsea are not that team. City will blow them away. Stones is, for me, probably one of the most improved players I’ve seen under Pep. I didn’t think he was a good centre-half. I didn’t think he could tackle, and then Pep got hold of him and now he’s one of the best.

“For him to go off injured is a huge blow and devastating to the boy – but it’s Man City. They’ve got so many players, there’s probably somebody in the reserves that we’ve never heard of who can come in and look like he’s been there for years!”

Man City form this season

City have made a solid start to the campaign in all competitions, despite being without the likes of De Bruyne and Stones for large parts of the season. The club have a 100% record in their Champions League group, whereas in the Premier League, the Sky Blues are top of the table, picking up 27 points from a possible 33. Two defeats to Wolves and Arsenal and an EFL Cup exit to Newcastle United have been the only negatives so far as City look to repeat their historic treble-winning year.

Next up is Chelsea on Sunday, then, after the international break, the games come thick and fast prior to the New Year.

Man City fixtures Date Chelsea (A) 12th November Liverpool (H) 25th November RB Leipzig (H) 28th November Tottenham (H) 3rd December Aston Villa (A) 6th December Luton Town (A) 10th December Crvena Zvezda (A) 13th December Crystal Palace (H) 16th December FIFA Club World Cup 19th December Everton (A) 27th December Sheffield United (H) 30th December

Hopefully, Stones will be able to make a quick recovery and play his part in Guardiola’s side before 2024 comes around, but by the looks of things, the manager is fearful he could be out for a long time.