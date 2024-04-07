Manchester City are set to make a huge contract offer to an "incredible" player who Pep Guardiola loves, according to a new update.

Man City players' contract situations

The reigning Premier League and European champions have a remarkable squad currently, with world-class players littered throughout it from back to front.

Guardiola has so many individuals who are integral to the team's success moving forward, and for that reason, he will want to ensure that there is no threat of them leaving in the near future, especially on free transfers if their contracts expire.

In fairness, the only player out of contract this summer is goalkeeper Scott Carson, who is far from a key man, with all due respect, but it is a different story in the years that follow.

Next year, Kevin De Bruyne will see his current deal expire, and considering he remains one of the best players in the world, the hope could be that he decides to stay on for longer.

In 2026, Ederson, John Stones and Bernardo Silva, three more key players for Guardiola, will be able to leave for free, too, highlighting the importance of keeping an eye on their contract situations. Silva has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the recent past.

Now, a significant update has emerged regarding another influential ace at the Etihad - one that is extremely positive.

Man City ready huge new deal for Rodri

According to an update from The Mirror, Manchester City are set to offer Rodri a big new contract, with Guardiola believing he "has developed into his most important player over the last 12 months".

An improved deal would see the Spaniard, currently on £180,000-a-week, earn a whopping £300,000 per week, with negotiations expected to begin at some point in the near future.

It is impossible to overstate the importance of Rodri to this City side, with the 27-year-old arguably the best player in the world in his position currently. Earlier this week, he broke the record for the longest unbeaten run for a player in Premier League history, taking his tally to 59 at the time and making it 60 after Saturday's 4-2 win away to Crystal Palace.

Guardiola is clearly under no illusions as to how important the Spain international is to him, too, calling him "incredible" recently, and for all the brilliance of the likes of De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and others, it is hard to argue against him being the first name on City's team sheet currently.

Still only 27, there is no reason why Rodri cannot remain at his peak for the foreseeable, so tying him down to a long-term extension should be seen as priority business by the club. He may not see a reason to leave the Etihad, too, considering he is playing for the world's best club side - one who are looking to win back-to-back trebles this season.