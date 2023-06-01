Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wasn't able to hide his feelings as he begrudgingly handed Pep Guardiola the League Manager’s Association LMA Manager of the Year award this week.

What happened between Pep Guardiola and Sir Alex?

It's been a pretty fantastic season for Manchester City as they've won the Premier League and still have a Champions League and FA Cup final to play before their campaign comes to an end.

Of course, we shouldn't forget the numerous charges held against their name amid allegations of breaking financial fair play rules. But while that whole situation remains unresolved, the Citizens continue to dominate English football.

One man who knows a thing or two about rising to the top and staying there is Sir Alex, who of course won the Premier League 13 times – and many other major trophies – while in charge of the Red Devils.

Back then, City weren’t the giant they are now. In fact, commentator Guy Mowbray once remarked: “Sir Alex Ferguson was asked in 2009 if City could ever go into a derby as favourites. He said, ‘not in my lifetime’…

Mowbray brutally then claimed: "Now it’s every time.”

Indeed, times have changed and with Guardiola leading his side to a third successive Premier League title, it was no great shock when the 52-year-old was handed the LMA Manager of the Year award recently.

In footage shared via Sky Sports News, you can see Sir Alex giving Pep the accolade and it's safe to say he's not exactly delighted by the whole situation...

The retired manager remarked: "It’s sore isn’t it? It’s really sore..."

Although he did then go on to praise Guardiola, humbling admitting: “He’s created a team that’s improved every year. And winning three championships in a row tells you the story.

“I think their performances in the latter part when they really mean something, they produced top-class performances.”

The City boss accepted the award graciously, claiming that a collection of fellow Premier League bosses also deserved to be recognised – although he did omit Erik ten Hag from that list...

“Thank you so much for this amazing award,” Guardiola said. “I want to share it first of all with my fellow nominees, for all the managers in the UK but especially for Mikel Arteta, for Eddie Howe, for Unai Emery, for Marco Silva, for Gary O’Neil. And more of them of course.

“They have done an incredible job this season.”