Heading into 2025, Manchester City’s top concern is whether to replace injured superstar Rodri internally or with a fresh face in the transfer market, and the latest reports have revealed their opinion about Newcastle star Bruno Guimarães.

Rodri replacements wanted at the Etihad

The Blues have had to deal with missing Kevin de Bruyne for large parts of the seasons in years gone by, but they have never had to deal with the long-term absence of Rodri. His injury is a big blow to Pep Guardiola, as he is seen as the key man in what the team does from back to front.

Therefore, given what they are going to miss, City may look to try and find a replacement, and they have already been linked with a few options. Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella emerged as a potential transfer target for City earlier this week. As well as Barella, Atalanta’s Ederson is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Etihad.

But City may also find that a replacement for Rodri is already at the club, as they have Mateo Kovacic, who Guardiola is said to be a “big fan of” and has already played an important role this season. Meanwhile, there is also Rico Lewis, who can operate at full-back as well as in midfield, and the young man came in for huge praise from his manager after his performance in the Champions League on Tuesday night - and for helping to fill the void left by Rodri.

Guardiola said of Lewis: “The way he's playing, no words. He does everything. Making an assist and defending, he's strong. Of course he has to improve with things, but he's playing at the highest level."

It appears that Guardiola and City are keeping their options open when it comes to replacing Rodri, as they are now being linked with a new player.

Man City plotting transfer swoop on £71m-rated Newcastle United star

According to reports from Spain relayed by The Hard Tackle, Manchester City are interested in signing Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United. The Brazilian is seen as a potential replacement for Rodri, and his recent performances against the Blues have caught their attention.

The Blues played out a 1-1 draw with the Magpies last weekend, and Guimarães is said to have impressed City's scouts and coaches, with his quality and leadership skills being on show. Meanwhile, his ability to “balance the midfield,” together with his endurance, makes him an “attractive” asset for City, as they look for a player with similar ability to Rodri.

Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle United stats Apps 115 Goals 17 Assists 17

However, if Bruno is going to leave Newcastle, it will not be for cheap, as the Magpies paid around 42 million euros, which is roughly £35 million, to bring him to England, and any offer will likely need to exceed that by a huge margin.

He is currently valued at 85 million euros, which is roughly £71 million, a significant rise from what Newcastle paid, and his £100m release clause expired in the summer. The 26-year-old is eight games away from 100 appearances in the Premier League and Newcastle will be hoping the games to come are all in a black and white shirt, as he is contracted to St. James' Park until the summer of 2028.