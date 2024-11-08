With Manchester City reportedly uncertain over the future of Rodri once he returns from injury, the Premier League champions have reportedly turned their attention towards a Champions League midfielder who's open to a new challenge.

Man City transfer news

It's been a strange couple of weeks for Manchester City, who made it three defeats on the bounce in a rare struggle for form under Pep Guardiola. First exiting the Carabao Cup courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur, the Blues were then shocked by Bournemouth before new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim swept his new rivals aside in his Sporting farewell.

Things don't get much easier, either, with a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion coming up next. It's been a run of games which have handed those at The Etihad a glaring glimpse into life without Ballon d'Or winner Rodri in a reality that they will not want to become permanent. Following recent doubts over the Spaniard's future, however, City are already reportedly eyeing a potential replacement.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester City are now battling to sign Hakan Calhanoglu, who Inter value at €45m (£37m). The midfielder, himself, is reportedly open to a new challenge amid interest from the Premier League champions as well as Bayern Munich ahead of 2025.

A player who has transitioned into a Rodri-like defensive role and thrived ever since in Italy, whilst Calhanoglu wouldn't exactly be a like-for-like replacement, he has the control and tempo required in City's midfield and represents an experienced winner these days.

Now 30 years old, the midfielder, who started his career as a classic number ten, could have one last big move left in him in what could result in a Premier League switch. For just £37m too, Manchester City would arguably be getting a bargain in today's market.

"Specialist" Calhanoglu would offer key versatility

The second-half of Calhanoglu's career has been the real standout, unexpectedly transforming into an impressive deep-lying midfielder rather than a creative outlet, but that versatility is still there. And if Manchester City want to replace Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne in one swoop then the Inter Milan star may just be the man to turn to in 2025.

Already familiar with Premier League opposition, Calhanoglu scored the winning goal against Arsenal in mid-week, maintaining his 100% record from the penalty spot to send the Gunners packing and earn the "specialist" tag from Opta Paolo.

De Bruyne, of course, is currently set to leave as a free agent at the end of the season to deal Manchester City a major blow. If they were to lose Rodri at the same time, then the club would be left scrambling for options.