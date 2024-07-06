Manchester City are battling with one of their biggest rivals for the signing of an "incredible" youngster in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding their upcoming business.

Man City transfer news

While Pep Guardiola's side are once again basking in the glory of being crowned Premier League champions - a fourth time in a row and sixth success in seven seasons - that doesn't mean new faces won't once again be coming to bolster the options at the Spaniard's disposal.

While established stars are being looked at, Tottenham youngster Han Willhoft-King has reportedly agreed terms over a move to the Etihad this summer, ensuring that the long-term picture continues to be looked at. Meanwhile, City have also reportedly hijacked a deal for Chelsea youngster Ryan McAidoo, following an update from renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

A shock reunion with former player Jadon Sancho has also been mooted in recent times, with the Englishman potentially linking up with Erling Haaland again, as was the case during their successful spell together at Borussia Dortmund.

Two Bayern Munich superstars in Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala are also thought to be being looked at by City, with the pair both elite-level footballers who could be fantastic high-profile additions. Club chiefs reportedly see the latter as the more ambitious target of the two, which is understandable, considering he is one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Man City want to sign "incredible" winger

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are interested in signing Tottenham teenager Mikey Moore in the current window, and have tabled an offer for his services.

Exactly the same applies to rivals Manchester United, however, with the 16-year-old able to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 years of age in August. Spurs are believed to be "pulling out all the stops" to keep hold of their talented attacker, seeing him as a huge prospect for the future.

While glittery big name signings will always make City fans sit up and take notice, acquiring the best homegrown talent around is equally important, in terms of adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules and ensuring that there a nucleus of a special young talent on show at the Etihad.

Moore certainly ticks the boxes in that respect, with the Spurs starlet already making two appearances for Ange Postecoglou's first team, as well as registering a stunning 29 goal contributions (17 goals and 12 assists) in just 22 appearances in the U18 Premier League.

That goes to show what a prolific attacking player the England youth international is, while journalist Jay Harris has described him as "incredible" in the recent past.

It clearly won't be easy for City to complete the signing of Moore, with Spurs battling to keep him, and United and other clubs also wanting him, but the opportunity to work with Guardiola at some point could be too great to turn down.