Manchester City want to complete the signing of a highly-rated starlet with "enormous potential" this summer, and a new transfer update has revealed his actual price is way below his release clause.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola will again look to make new signings once the summer transfer window arrives, with fresh faces adding further competition, keeping players on their toes in the process and also replacing those who could move on, such as Bernardo Silva possibly heading to Barcelona.

One player who has been continually linked with a move to the Etihad at the end of the season is West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who nearly moved there last summer only to see the transfer fall through. The Brazilian could get the best out of Erling Haaland, using his creativity to wreak havoc alongside the Norwegian superstar.

City are also believed to have made contact with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, with the 26-year-old's future at St James' Park up in the air. He could be an ideal partner for Rodri in the middle of the park, not to mention filling the potential void left by Bernardo.

Guardiola also appears to be willing to rival Manchester United for the signing of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, should the Frenchman demand a big-money switch away from Selhurst Park. A bid of £65m could be enough to get their man.

Man City want to sign player with "enormous potential"

According to a new update from HITC, Manchester City are keen on signing Shakhtar Donetsk ace Georgiy Sudakov this summer, but they are far from the only club eyeing him up.

Arsenal are mentioned alongside City, while the report adds that "Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham United and Aston Villa are watching too, as are a Liverpool side who maybe need a little bit of inspiration to go alongside their midfield perspiration".

Meanwhile, it goes on to say that the 21-year-old is "also on the radars of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and confirmed recently that Juventus also made a move for him in a previous window".

Sudakov looks like such an exciting talent, already scoring 18 goals and registering 15 assists in 98 appearances for Shakhtar, not to mention winning 14 caps for Ukraine and netting once for his country. Meanwhile, former youth coach Fernando Valente has hailed him in the past, saying: "Sudakov was the most talented player I ever coached.

"Sudakov is a lad with enormous potential, he could even play for Barcelona or Manchester City. He was the best player I coached and we have a strong relationship."

Primarily a central or attacking midfielder, Sudakov could be viewed as one for the future by Guardiola, still making an impact from the off, though. Darijo Srna, Shakhtar’s director of football, has said that a fee of "more than €60m (£51.2m)" could be enough to snap him up, despite his £128m release clause.