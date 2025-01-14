Manchester City are closing in on their first signing of this transfer window after agreeing a deal to sign a “monster” defender, according to a transfer expert.

Man City transfer news

There are over two weeks remaining in this January transfer window, and it is expected to be a busy time for Pep Guardiola’s side as they look to strengthen their side following a poor 2024/25 campaign so far.

It was widely expected that the Blues would come into this window looking for a new midfielder, given Rodri has been out injured and isn’t expected to return this season. But City are looking at other areas of the pitch to strengthen, as shown by the players they are interested in signing. The Blues are closing in on the signing of Lens defender Abdulkodir Khunsanov after seeing a £33.5 million bid accepted from the French side. The defender is now set to undergo a medical and complete the necessary paperwork before joining the club.

City are also looking to sign striker Omar Marmoush this month, with them agreeing personal terms with the player; only a transfer fee needs to be agreed upon between the two clubs now, and City are hoping to get this completed this week. In further news, Guardiola’s side are also interested in signing Jeremy Monga from Leicester City, after the player has excelled in Leicester’s academy, but they face strong opposition from Paris Saint-Germain.

Man City agree £33m deal to sign another "monster" player

The Premier League champions are not stopping their transfer business there, as according to Fabrizio Romano, Man City have now agreed a deal to sign another defender in Vitor Reis from Palmeiras.

Reis is only 19 years old and is a product of Palmeiras’ academy, coming through the under-17s and under-20s before moving into the first team. Reis, who is a centre-back by trade, has only played just over 20 games for the Brazilian side, but he has done enough to earn a big move to City.

The defender has already impressed enormously in Brazil, with members of the Brazilian media labelling the young ace as a “monster.” While journalist Bence Bocsak has hailed him for his passing ability, which is surely going to bode well for him in Guardiola’s team. Romano is reporting that a verbal agreement has now been reached between City and Palmeiras for a package that is under €40 million, which is roughly £33 million.

Vitor Reis' 24/25 Brasileirao Serie A stats Apps 18 Starts 16 Goals 1 Clean sheets 3 Interceptions per game 0.7 Tackles per game 1.6 Balls recovered per 90 3.5 Clearances per 90 4.3

It goes on to add that the Blues want to complete the transfer immediately and have the player join them this month. The young Brazilian is now set to undergo his City medical and sign his contract soon, as the clubs complete the necessary documents. Reis’ arrival will boost Guardiola’s options in defence, and he would provide added competition to the likes of John Stones, Rúben Dias, and Nathan Ake.