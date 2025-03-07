Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms to sign an in-demand teenager ahead of rivals Manchester United.

Man City transfer rumours

The Sky Blues and Pep Guardiola were unusually busy during the recent January transfer window, bringing in multiple defensive reinforcements plus striker Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

On the pitch, it has been a season to forget by City and Guardiola’s high standards, with the best possible scenario between now and the end of the season being a top four finish and an FA Cup triumph.

Man City's January signings From Fee Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt €75m Nico Gonzalez FC Porto €60m Abdukodir Khusanov Lens €40m Vitor Reis Palmeiras €37m Juma Bah Real Valladolid €6m

Behind the scenes, Etihad chiefs are seemingly making a head start on the summer transfer window, with a plethora of players being linked with moves to Manchester, including Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

However, there is also the possibility of some huge City stars leaving the Etihad, such as Kevin de Bruyne, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Bernardo Silva has also reportedly agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain as City look to bring in a fee in excess of £40m.