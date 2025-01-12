Manchester City are now close to sealing a deal to sign a "wonderful" attacker, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Man City set for busy January window

After his side's disappointing first half of the season, Pep Guardiola has wasted no time bringing in new reinforcements this month, with the manager keen to strengthen his squad in a number of different positions.

Man City have now submitted a £41m bid for Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, and they are now on the verge of getting a deal over the line, with the Uzbekistan international keen on a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have also made an offer for Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis, with Guardiola clearly keen to bolster his options at centre-back. However, the Brazilian club have knocked back the initial proposal.

Not only are the Sky Blues keen on strengthening in defence, but they are also chasing a new forward, and their top attacking target is Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush, who has now agreed terms on a move to Manchester.

Fabrizio Romano has since dropped an even more promising update on City's pursuit of Marmoush, revealing that a deal is almost done, following positive talks with Frankfurt.

The next step is for City to submit a formal bid, which could amount to as much as €80m (£67m), according to previous reports.

Should the offer be accepted by the German club, as expected, Man City are convinced they will be able to seal the deal for the Egyptian forward next week.

Marmoush could be a versatile option for City in attack

Although the 25-year-old has caught the eye with his performances as a striker this season, there is evidence he could be utilised in a number of different positions at the Etihad.

The Frankfurt star has also played on both wings a number of times throughout his career, while six of his last 50 appearances have been in an attacking midfield role, averaging a 7.5 Football Critic match rating in that area of the pitch.

Although it will be very difficult to displace Erling Haaland in the starting XI, there is evidence the "wonderful" Egypt international could give the Norwegian a run for his money, having picked up 14 goals and eight assists in 16 Bundesliga outings this season.

Man City's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (a) January 15th Ipswich Town (a) January 20th Chelsea (h) January 26th Arsenal (a) February 3rd Newcastle United (h) February 16th

City are in the midst of a rebuild, with a number of star players, such as Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne, now in the latter stages of their career, and the former has made it clear he wants to leave this month.

Marmoush's performances indicate he could be exactly the type of signing needed to help City reach their previous heights, so it is promising news that a deal is now close to being completed.