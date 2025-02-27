Manchester City are now considering an "incredible" manager to replace Pep Guardiola, but there may be competition from Real Madrid, according to a report.

City showing signs of improvement

A 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League back in November consigned Man City to five losses on the bounce, but there have since been signs of improvement, with a top-four finish still very much on the cards.

City avenged their loss against Spurs with a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night, with Erling Haaland striking early in the first half to secure all three points, moving Guardiola's side above Chelsea and into fourth place.

Although the reigning Premier League champions are still some way off their best, the uptick in form should give them renewed hope of qualifying for the Champions League, before Guardiola continues to rebuild the squad in the summer.

The 54-year-old signed a new two-year contract to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2027 earlier this season, but there have now been suggestions the Man City hierarchy are looking at potential replacements.

According to a report from SportBILD (via Sport Witness), City are considering Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as a heir to Guardiola, should the former Barcelona boss decide to walk away.