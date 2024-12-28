Manchester City are reportedly eyeing the signing of an attacking "phenomenon" in the January transfer window, as they look to ease Erling Haaland's workload.

Haaland struggling for Man City

City's terrible run of form continued on Boxing Day, with Pep Guardiola's side only able to draw 1-1 at home to struggling Everton in the Premier League, despite taking the lead at the Etihad.

For Haaland, it is arguably the toughest run of his career to date, with the Norwegian spurning a wonderful opportunity to seal all three points for the hosts, seeing a penalty in the second half saved by Jordan Pickford.

Having been the most feared attacking player in the country ever since joining City in the summer of 2022, Haaland has seemingly lost confidence and accuracy in front of goal, as well as offering little in terms of all-round link-up play. He has only scored six league goals since the end of August, which is a huge barren spell by his high standards.

The 24-year-old arguably hasn't been helped by those around him, as well as a lack of options to rotate in attack, with the decision to sell Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in the summer looking increasingly strange. Now, it looks as though a new player is being eyed up.

Man City keen on signing attacking "phenomenon"

According to The Boot Room, Manchester City are interested in signing Lille star Jonathan David in the January window, with the 24-year-old on their list of potential additions.

It is stated that the reigning Premier League champions "have been watching the in-form striker in recent weeks", as they stay "wary" of Haaland's fitness, not wanting to overplay him.

David could be exactly what City need in January, with the Canadian arguably the most dangerous attacking player in Ligue 1 currently, scoring 11 goals in 12 starts in the competition this season.

The striker also has a superb record of 31 goals in 59 caps for Canada, while former Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck has said of him in the past: "He is a phenomenon. The best player in the country. He will be the most expensive outgoing transfer from Gent. They would happily sell him for £25 million or more."

It goes without saying that David will not solve all of City's current problems on his own, with injuries at the back and a lack of legs in midfield proving to be huge issues for Guardiola currently.

That said, the Lille hero could immediately take some of the pressure off Haaland's shoulders, allowing the City superstar some rest, potentially leading to him finding his best form again in the second half of the season.

David is a born goalscorer, as his record for club and country proves, and at just 24, there is still a lot more to come from him, making him a great option for the Citizens.