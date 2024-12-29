Struggling on the pitch, Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention to some much-needed reinforcements, including a future star who's earned comparisons with Ilkay Gundogan.

Man City transfer news

What began as a blip has escalated into a full-blown crisis for Manchester City for the first time during their time with managerial great Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard is arguably enduring the worst season of his career after winning the last four Premier League titles.

The Citizens have simply been hit from all directions in the current campaign, from Rodri's injury and the several absences that have followed to the realisation that those at The Etihad have an ageing squad in front of them. In need of a rebuild, City must first address a number of their issues in the January transfer window.

On that front, names such as Martin Zubimendi and Tijjani Reijnders have already been mentioned in two deals which could instantly provide Guardiola with the midfield boost that he so desperately needs.

In the face of an ageing squad, the Premier League champions have also reportedly turned their focus towards a future star. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Manchester City are now eyeing a move to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from LOSC Lille in 2025.

The 17-year-old midfielder has also attracted the interest of Arsenal, but City could be hoping to get one over on their Premier League rivals to sign a player who's already earned comparisons to being 'Gundogan-esque'.

It would be quite the move, then, if City eventually ditched the ageing German to make room for a player who could quickly replicate the impact that he made at his very best under Guardiola. One for the future, Bouaddi is certainly one to keep an eye on.

"Impressive" Bouaddi is a future star

As Kevin de Bruyne's and Gundogan's contracts continue to run down, Manchester City must address their midfield problem in 2025, whether it be in January or in the summer transfer window. In their place must arrive young and emerging talent if the Citizens are to instantly return to their best after a season away from the top, and that may see Bouaddi complete the biggest move of his career yet.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Ayyoub Bouaddi Ilkay Gundogan Starts 5 13 Progressive Passes P90 3.45 5.65 Progressive Carries P90 0.86 2.50 Ball Recoveries P90 5.17 5.08

Recording excellent numbers for a midfielder with limited experience, Bouaddi becomes even better when the reality sets in that he's still just 17 years old. It then becomes even more important that Manchester City don't allow such a talent to join another Premier League side, particularly if it is recent title rivals Arsenal.

Described as "impressive" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, the Lille teenager is undoubtedly one of the best young midfielders around. And whilst it's important to note that it's still just early days in what could be an illustrious career, working under Guardiola may only increase his potential to an even greater level.