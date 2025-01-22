With Omar Marmoush set to arrive, Manchester City have now reportedly moved into pole position to sign a second Bundesliga talent in what could yet be a bargain deal.

Man City transfer news

Following a disastrous first-half to the campaign, Manchester City were always likely to act in the January transfer window. And act, they have, welcoming Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and edging closer and closer to deals for both Juma Bah and Marmoush. The latter is undoubtedly the most impressive of the lot and should go a long way towards easing the goalscoring responsibility on Erling Haaland.

Welcoming both Khusanov and Reis, Pep Guardiola told reporters: "Welcome to the City family. Really pleased. They're young players so they come for many years. Different types.

"Khusanov played here in France. [He has] Extraordinary physicality and hopefully he can learn English as soon as possible. Reis is a young Brazilian, very excited."

Now, following such a busy January, those at The Etihad could turn their attention towards the summer transfer window. According to TeamTalk, Manchester City have now moved into pole position to sign Joshua Kimmich when his current Bayern Munich deal expires at the end of the season.

A player who came through at Bayern under Guardiola, Kimmich could reunite with the Spaniard in the summer and solve both his right-back and midfield problem at a bargain price.

Now 29 years old, the German is no longer the rising star that Guardiola helped at Bayern. Nowadays, Kimmich is an established, elite and experienced player who could solve City's problems.

Man City should seal Guardiola and Kimmich reunion

Two of Manchester City's biggest problems this season have been their lack of depth in defensive midfield to step in for the injured Rodri and their lack of depth at right-back to end Kyle Walker's disastrous run of form. Kimmich would instantly solve both of those issues, with his versatility and technical ability ready-made for Guardiola's City side just as it was for his Bayern side many moons ago.

Full of praise for a young Kimmich almost 10 years ago, the Spaniard's prediction about a bright future for the German has since come true in abundance. He told reporters as relayed by beIN Sports in 2016: “I love this kid. He has absolutely everything and can achieve whatever he wants. He wants to learn and has passion.

"When I speak about Joshua Kimmich, I only say good things. I have a message for journalists: Don't say that he can't play in defence."

Of course, many years later it is clear that the Bayern star can play in defence and complete quite the job too. When the summer arrives and his contract expires, a reunion with Guardiola would make perfect sense for all parties.