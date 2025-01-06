Manchester City are now in talks about signing a new a player, with Pep Guardiola looking to bolster his side this month after what's been a disappointing season so far.

Man City make it back-to-back wins with victory over West Ham

Following a run of just one win in nine Premier League games that stretched from the start of November all the way to Boxing Day, Manchester City are back to winning ways. After beating Leicester City 2-0 just before the turn of the year, Guardiola's side began 2025 by thrashing West Ham United 4-1 at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland scored twice on the day to take his total in the top flight to 16 for the season, while Phil Foden was also on the scoresheet for just the second time this campaign.

But while the scoreline evoked memories of the City of old, the performance once again left little to be desired, with the Sky Blues conceding chance after chance which, fortunately for them, West Ham wasted.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola conceded there is still much work to be done if his side are to return to the sort of form that saw them win four Premier League titles on the bounce.

"[Is] the old Manchester City and the way we play is back? No. You have to know it. You watched the games for years. We're not at the level, come on. Of course there are an incredible lot of positives. But if you ask me the team is playing like it has played the years ago, no, absolutely not."

Man City hold talks for Lens defender Khusanov

To help City get back to their old ways, Guardiola is reportedly looking to bolster his squad in the January transfer market, and, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, is keen on RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov. There were reports saying that City had joined the race for the player, and there has now been a development.

Romano has now claimed that City are holding active talks with the Ligue 1 side for the 20-year-old centre-back, who has impressed for the Blood and Gold this term.

Khusanov, who already has 18 caps for the Uzbekistan national team, has been described by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig as "an excellent" centre-back and "the future legend of Uzbek football."

Lens head coach Will Still has also lauded Khusanov, saying of him earlier this season: “He’s calm, powerful, he’s fast. He doesn’t talk but he’s good. He has very, very impressive potential," he added.

Meanwhile, Lens director Pierre Dreossi recently told DAZN, per the Mail Online, that Khusanov "will leave" the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in January, but that "there haven’t been any good bids yet."

Cristiano Ronaldo's former agent, Jorge Mendes, has been put in charge of trying to sell Khusanov, and it looks as if a move to the Etihad will be one to watch.