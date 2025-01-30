Manchester City have now tabled an offer to land another new face for Pep Guardiola this January, according to a fresh report, as they finally look to address a problem position at the Etihad.

Man City looking to rebuild

The reigning Premier League champions have endured a woeful domestic season so far, and sit a massive 12 points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more than Arne Slot's side.

They have looked to address their issues already this January, splashing almost £150m on new signings already. Omar Marmoush has been signed from Eintracht Frankfurt, while defensive duo Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis have both also arrived in deals that clearly have one eye to the future amid an ageing squad at the Etihad.

Guardiola's side are also thought to be keen to sign Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso before the end of the transfer window, though that could well be a deal that drags until the summer depending on the price demanded by the Old Lady for their standout fullback.

But despite their hefty spend this month, City have yet to address their biggest issue; the absence of Rodri. The Spaniard has missed most of the season through a knee injury and is unlikely to return until the summer, which has left Guardiola's side light in midfield.

Their no.1 target was believed to be Martin Zubimendi, but Rodri's understudy for Spain now appears bound for Arsenal this summer, which has forced the Blues to reconsider their options in the middle of the park. As a result, the club have now reportedly tabled an offer for a midfielder able to make an instant impact on Guardiola's side upon arrival.

Manchester City make loan offer for midfielder

Reports in Italy claim that Manchester City have now made an offer to sign Douglas Luiz for the remainder of the 24/25 campaign as they look to bolster their midfield.

The former City group midfielder left England over the summer to move to Juventus, but has struggled for gametime under Thiago Motta and is thought to be free to leave this month.

He has previously drawn the praise of Pep Guardiola during his time at Villa, who said of the Brazilian in 2020: "He's a guy who's played a lot of minutes, he's an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who's clever with the ball, he's so physical and strong. I'm happy he's developing really, really well."

Now, it is claimed that Luiz is keen to work under the Spaniard after being denied the chance previously due to work permit issues. However, there is still work to be done on any deal.

Douglas Luiz at Juventus 24/25 Appearances 13 Starts 3 Goals 0 Assists 0 Total minutes 430

As it stands, Manchester City have offered a "costly" loan move with an option to buy the Brazilian for €35m, but Juventus are looking for a loan with an obligation or a permanent exit in the coming days, though their stance could shift should they be faced with the reality of continuing to pay Luiz's £150,000 a week wages in the final hours of the transfer window.

Should a deal be agreed, it is reported elsewhere that the Old Lady have already identified Luiz's replacement, and will look to sign Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka on loan, who is in turn out of favour at Stamford Bridge. Could the dominos fall in Man City's favour in the final days of the window?