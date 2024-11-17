Amid their worst patch of form under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have reportedly turned their attention towards the transfer market and a La Liga duo who would hand their midfield a much-needed boost.

Man City transfer news

Losing four games in a row for the first time in his managerial career, Guardiola finds himself in uncharted waters at the Etihad and five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table. The international break, for once, was perfectly timed for the Citizens, who have been given the chance to gather their thoughts and perhaps finally begin to welcome a plethora of players back from the sidelines.

It's a period of form that City cannot afford to dwell on after the international break, with the visit of bogey team Tottenham Hotspur to come before Feyenoord make the same trip, with Guardiola's side making what is currently an ominous journey to Anfield a few days later. Three crucial games, it could be a make-or-break week for all involved.

Increasingly in need of reinforcements, meanwhile, the Premier League champions have seemingly turned their attention towards La Liga. According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City are now monitoring both Williot Swedberg and Alberto Moleiro ahead of potentially joining the race to sign the midfield duo alongside Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Swedberg - Celta Vigo's talented 21-year-old - can play at left-wing and in central midfield, in what would be crucial added depth for Guardiola's injury-struck side. Meanwhile, Moleiro is an attacking midfielder who is continuing to play a vital part for Las Palmas at just 21 years old.

City could certainly do with a midfield boost amid Rodri's season-ending injury and Kevin De Bruyne's own fitness struggles in the middle of the park.

Man City need midfield refresh

Man City's main focus in the January transfer window should centre around replacing Rodri. Without their defensive midfielder and recent Ballon d'Or winner, Guardiola's side have been more vulnerable than ever before. Mateo Kovacic has attempted to fill that gap, but it's been to no avail. Once the Citizens tick that task off their list, however, they should shift their focus towards replacing De Bruyne, whose contract comes to an end next summer.

That's when Moleiro should come in. The Las Palmas star has impressed in the current campaign - scoring four goals in 13 appearances - and has been earning praise for some time in La Liga. In 2023, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbed the midfielder's touch as "silky".

Replacing De Bruyne is a near-impossible task, but at 21 years old, Moleiro has plenty of time to grow into the player that City may desperately need next summer.