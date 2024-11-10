Whilst the worst form of Pep Guardiola's managerial career was confirmed courtesy of defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City have reportedly shifted their focus towards a Rodri replacement away from the action.

Man City transfer news

In pursuit of a fifth-consecutive Premier League title, Manchester City now find themselves five points behind leaders Liverpool after losing their fourth game on the bounce in all competitions. The champions initially looked on course to return to winning ways thanks to Erling Haaland's first-half effort, only for Joao Pedro to change the game from the bench before fellow substitute Matt O'Riley turned the game on its head to seal a shock victory for Brighton late on.

Having lost four games in a row for the first time in his managerial career, it's back to the drawing board for Guardiola during the international break, who must come up with a solution amid City's injury woes.

Away from the action, meanwhile, those at the Etihad are seemingly planning ahead in case they lose star man and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri. According to reports in Spain, Manchester City are now plotting a move to sign Federico Valverde from Real Madrid, with the midfielder seen as an heir to Rodri's throne in the middle of Guardiola's side.

Valverde won't come cheap for Manchester City, who may be left waiting for Real Madrid to decide whether they even want to show their midfielder the door next summer amid his €1 billion (£830m) release clause.

Of course, in Manchester City's ideal world, they won't need to replace Rodri, but as his rise continues and clubs of Real Madrid's calibre potentially come calling, Valverde wouldn't exactly be a bad option to have in mind.

"Special" Valverde could be handed impossible task

As talented as Valverde is, replacing Rodri would be a near-impossible task. Manchester City have already been forced to experience life without the Spaniard this season, having seen their star man sidelined with an ACL injury, but they'll be desperate to ensure that their current reality does not become permanent next summer.

If they are left with no choice though, then Valverde could be on their list of candidates. A Champions League winner at the heart of Real Madrid's star-studded side, Valverde is still just 26 years old and the praise of Carlo Ancelotti suggests that he's got plenty more to come among Europe's elite.

The Real Madrid boss told reporters as relayed by Goal in 2022: "Both Valverde and Rodrygo are special players. And that's what modern-day footballers have to be. They can play in different positions and they possess both technical and physical attributes.

"The modern-day footballer is complete, has energy and quality. Modern-day football takes advantage of the intensity from footballers because that's what's required to play the game. Both players have developed tremendously and we're delighted because they're doing so well."