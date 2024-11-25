Manchester City are now ready to spring into action as they look to save their season following a woeful run of results in the wake of Rodri's injury, and have identified the man to target.

Man City sink to record low under Guardiola

In one of the shocks of the Premier League season so far, Manchester City were thrashed 4-0 at the Etihad by Tottenham Hotspur as they made unwanted history under Pep Guardiola.

A double from James Maddison plus goals from Brennan Johnson and Pedro Porro saw Postecoglou's side run out comfortable winners, and condemned the Cityzens to their fifth successive loss in all competitions.

It was their third in the Premier League, the first time that they have managed such a poor run of form under Guardiola since his arrival nine years ago, just days after it was announced that the Spaniard had signed a new two-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola was surprisingly candid after the game, admitting that his side have major problems and suggesting that there could be mentality problem in Manchester.

“In this moment we are fragile defensively. We started really well, as normal, but we could not score and then after that we conceded. After that we conceded some more which is difficult for our emotions right now.

“In eight years, we have never lived this kind of situation. Now we have to live it and break it by winning the next games, especially the next one. Now we see things in one way, maybe in a few weeks we see it differently.”

Rodri's absence has been keenly felt, while Mateo Kovacic has also been ruled out for up to a month with injury, leaving İlkay Gündoğan as the only real option in the heart of midfield.

Manchester City this season with and without Rodri With Rodri Without Rodri Games played 3 16 Games lost 0 5 Points per game 1.67 1.8

Now, they are keen to fill that void in January.

Manchester City set to move for midfielder

That comes as TEAMtalk reveal that Manchester City are "preparing to make an approach" for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as early as January.

The Englishman only arrived in south London in January, but has gone on to become a full England international in that time and has been a key man when fit for the Eagles.

He caught the eye against Liverpool last season, with Statman Dave dubbing his performance "quality" as he bossed the midfield for Oliver Glasner's side.

The 21-year-old still has four and a half years left to run on his £35,000 a week deal at Selhurst Park, but City are ready to test Palace's resolve with a move in January as they look to find a long-term heir to Rodri, who is not expected back until the 2025/26 campaign.

The report claims that City have "scouts working overtime to evaluate candidates" and "Wharton is one player impressing the recruitment team hugely", though it is added that "Palace have no plans to sell the England international halfway through the campaign", meaning that it would likely take a mammoth fee to convince them to sell.

However, with a midfielder top of their wishlist in January, they may feel breaking the bank is justified if it gets their season back on track.