With Bernardo Silva reportedly heading for the exit door, Manchester City have reportedly joined the race to sign a potential replacement worth over £50m this summer.

Man City transfer news

It looks set to be a hectic summer at the Etihad, with several stars making way for a new era at Manchester City, who have felt the full effect of an ageing squad this season. Following a campaign full of repeated injury problems, the deal seems to be that if you can't stay fit then you're unlikely to stay at the club this summer, as Pep Guardiola looks to rebuild.

Among those on the list of potential departures is Portuguese midfielder Silva, who has reportedly already agreed personal terms with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. And whilst Manchester City and PSG are yet to reach an agreement over a transfer fee, Silva certainly looks destined to depart.

Not many will argue against his exit now that he's 30 years old, but that doesn't mean that the Citizens shouldn't aim to find a replacement and they seem to be well aware of that.