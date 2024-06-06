Manchester City are ready to cash in on one of their stars this summer as they look to rebuild ahead of the new Premier League season, it has been claimed.

Change incoming at the Etihad

Perhaps spearheaded by the news that this season could be Pep Guardiola's last at the club, it appears there could be significantly more change at Manchester City this summer than in previous years.

Kevin de Bruyne continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as he enters the final year of his contract at the club, and has recently claimed that "you have to be open to everything" at his age.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland refused to commit long-term to Manchester City when asked about his own future, explaining that "I've had two fantastic years, and have three years left. That's really all I can say” when asked about a contract extension.

On top of that, recent reports have even linked backup striker Julian Alvarez with a move away from Manchester, with the Argentine looking to become a first-choice option somewhere and the Etihad unlikely to be that place amid interest from Atletico Madrid and PSG.

There is also the yearly will-they, won't they over Bernardo Silva and Barcelona, with the former having a £50m release clause and the latter having no money with which to activate it as things stand. On the bench, there have been reports of Jack Grealish and John Stones both being unhappy, while Kalvin Phillips may well be sold. But the concerns don't stop there.

Man City will accept £40m+ bid for Ederson

Now, it has emerged that City are braced for bids for goalkeeper Ederson, and will even accept offers if the price is right. The Brazilian cut a frustrated figure when substituted with a head injury against Tottenham, forcing him to miss the FA Cup final and the final game of the Premier League season.

He has since been linked with a shock move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Ederson is entering the final two years of his £100,000 a week deal at the Etihad, and though he has been an excellent servant to the club they will not want to risk losing him for free.

Guardiola likely won't want to lose him at all, dubbing him "exceptional" en route to the Champions League win in 2023.

"In this type of game in this type of competition - semi-finals and finals - you need your best players. Ederson and Kyle Walker were exceptional. In general, everyone was really good", Guardiola explained.

Ederson's save percentage and goals prevented (last five seasons) Save % Goals prevented 2019-20 73.7% 2.6 2020-21 77.4% 1.6 2021-22 69.9% -0.3 2022-23 62.3% -4.8 2023-24 70.7% 1.2

Meanwhile, Joleon Lescott claimed he will go down as an all-time great who offers a 'unique' take on goalkeeping.

"I don't think the number of Premier League titles alone determines whether you are the best but when all is said and done, I think he will go down as a great", the former Man City defender claimed.

"The way the modern game is played, I think he is unique in his ability, in possession and his calmness."

As per Football Insider, City are "seriously considering selling" the goalkeeper, and "would accept a bid in excess of £40million" should it arrive, which would represent a profit for the Brazilian. Should a bid of that size arrive, it could be from Saudi Arabia, which may see Ederson play out the final years of his career alongside former teammates Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte.