Manchester City are now reportedly ready to continue their hefty spending this January by adding another star to their ranks after one report claimed that the Blues are ready to meet his price tag in the final days of the transfer window.

Manchester City spend big

Pep Guardiola's side rarely spend big in January, but having suffered a historically bad run of form in the first half of the season that left their Premier League defence in tatters and Champions League hopes on a knife edge, they have been the biggest spenders in Europe so far this month.

They recruited defensive duo Abdukodir Khusanov (20) and Vitor Reis (19) for a combined £65m, and then spent almost that again on securing Bundesliga star Omar Marmoush from Frankfurt, eventually sealing a deal worth £63m to bring the free-scoring Egyptian to the Etihad Stadium.

Both Khusanov and Marmoush made their debuts for the club against Chelsea, to different degrees of success. While Marmoush looked lively and had a goal ruled out for offside, Khusanov handed Chelsea their first goal three minutes into his debut before being booked and subsequently removed before the hour mark.

The trio are expected to make an impact in the short term but have been signed with at least one eye on the future, with several of Manchester City's stars now reaching the end of their storied careers and likely to depart in the coming months.

One has already done so, with Kyle Walker completing a move to AC Milan on an initial loan move after requesting to leave, leaving Man City short at the back. Now, they are looking to fix that with another massive signing.

Manchester City ready to match asking price for defender

That comes as a report from Italy claims that Manchester City are now ready to meet Juventus' asking price to sign defender Andrea Cambiaso in the final days of the winter window.

The Blues are known to be keen admirers of the defender, who excels at inverting into central areas of the pitch and has been dubbed "an excellent playmaker from deep" as well as praised for his defensive qualities by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson.

Though he only signed a new 5-year-deal back in May, worth a reported £72,000 per week, the door has been opened to his potential departure from Turin this month.

It had previously been claimed that City were making progress to land the young Italian, and now reports from Italy believe a deal is edging ever closer. As per TuttoSport [via Sport Witness] 'Pep Guardiola wants the versatile player at all costs', while another Italian outlet claims that they are ready to pull the trigger on a deal.

Andrea Cambiaso in 24/25 Serie A Appearances 21 Starts 17 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 4

Indeed, it is claimed that Juve want €70m (£60m) and City will bid around €60m plus the extra €10m in potential bonuses. Though no offer has yet been made, "there is confidence" that one will arrive as soon as Thursday, while for their part Juventus "will consider selling the player" for that fee as they battle persistent financial problems.

Should he sign for City, it would take their spending to almost £200m, by far and away the most in Europe this month, and could set them up for the next decade.