Manchester City are now chasing a defender who would help fix their defence and bring the best out of Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola backs Gvardiol

It was almost a perfect first season for Gvardiol at Manchester City as the Croatian appeared 28 times on the way to helping his side to their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

However, this season has been less impressive, with the 22-year-old looking out of place at left-back and producing some uncharacteristic errors to go alongside his increasingly characteristic eye for goal.

A centre-back by trade, he has been asked to play at full-back by Pep Guardiola - something that he has taken to well during his time at the Etihad, though there is still the feeling that his long-term position is in the heart of defence.

The Manchester City boss defended his poor form after a series of errors saw his side thrashed 4-0 by Tottenham, explaining: "He's so young, he will learn. It will be a good experience.

"Of the players that played, he was the best player on the pitch.

"He is so young, he will learn. He's a fantastic player, a fantastic boy, and now more than ever he must be helped."

Now, the Citizens have been linked with a new defender who may allow Gvardiol to revert to his more natural position.

Manchester City eye "special" defender

Reports in Spain claim that the Citizens are keeping a close eye on Atalanta defender Matteo Ruggeri after a series of fine performances.

The Italian full-back, who plays as a wing-back in Gian Piero Gasperini's high-flying Atalanta side, scored a "special" goal to help his team reach the final of the Europa League last season - a tournament that they ultimately went on to win.

This season, he has continued his strong form, starting 10 games in Serie A as his side push for the first title in their history, with the Bergamo outfit currently a point behind reigning champions Inter.

Matteo Ruggeri in 24/25 Appearances 11 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 1

Ruggeri still has almost four years left to run on his £15k-a-week deal with Atalanta, but that has not stopped clubs circling for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, with the report adding that Liverpool and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old as they look to bolster their own ranks.

His arrival at the Etihad could allow Guardiola to return to a more natural back four, while his overlapping runs may well allow more freedom for the likes of Savinho and Jack Grealish further up the pitch, with both players yet to find form this season.

And at 6 foot 1, his addition wouldn't see the Citizens lose any of their physicality in defence, while adding another dimension in attack.