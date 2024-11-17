Looking to replace Rodri and get their season back on track, Manchester City have reportedly sent scouts to watch a midfield target who already rejected Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer.

Man City transfer news

For the first time, it seems as though Manchester City's luxury of depth has run its course. The injuries have piled so high that even their strength in reserve has reached breaking points, with the likes of Jahmai Simpson-Pusey forced to step up from the academy and into the starting side whilst Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias battle to return to full fitness.

The biggest blow that Pep Guardiola's side have suffered so far still remains Rodri's season-ending injury. The glue that has helped combine one of the most historic Premier League sides, the champions have looked lost at times without the Ballon d'Or winner, recently suffering four straight defeats in all competitions.

If the Citizens have their sights set on a fifth-straight Premier League title, they may have to act in January, which could yet see a La Liga star arrive.

According to The Boot Room, Manchester City have now sent scouts to watch Martin Zubimendi ahead of a potential move in 2025. The Real Sociedad star reportedly has a release clause of just €60m (£51m) in what is certainly an affordable price for those at the Etihad to match.

However, Manchester City will have to put together a fairly convincing pitch, given that Liverpool tried and failed to convince the Spaniard to depart his boyhood club during the summer transfer window. Just when it looked as though the Reds were about to welcome the midfielder after triggering his release clause, he chose to stay loyal to Sociedad by rejecting the chance to join Arne Slot's side.

"Elite" Zubimendi would ease Rodri blow

Liverpool initially went in pursuit of Zubimendi to hand Slot the deep-lying controller that his system needs. Of course, he has since found that with Ryan Gravenberch, but where the Reds failed, Manchester City could convince the Sociedad star to ease their own problems in the middle of the park.

Without Rodri, the Premier League champions have crucially lacked control, leaving them more vulnerable than ever under Guardiola, with Mateo Kovacic so far failing to step up in place of his injured teammate. But if you cast your minds back to the Euro 2024 final, Zubimendi has already proved that he is capable of replacing the Man City man.

Coming from the bench at half-time for Spain after Rodri suffered an ill-timed injury, Zubimendi instantly eased any concerns and simply slotted straight in to take his country to victory against a heartbroken England in Berlin. Dubbed an "elite tempo controller" by analyst Ben Mattinson, the 25-year-old could now receive a similar opportunity in domestic football.

Manchester City are never afraid to splash the cash and now, more than ever, they must flex their financial muscle to welcome a solution to Guardiola's biggest problem.