Manchester City have now opened talks over a deal to sign a goalkeeper who could replace Ederson between the sticks next season, according to a report.

Pep rebuilding his squad

Pep Guardiola has been rebuilding his team this month, as they have been way below par in the Premier League this season, and it looks like a number of new arrivals could be imminent.

A deal for Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush is set to be completed soon, with Guardiola keen to strengthen his attacking optIons, while a bid in the region of £55m is also being prepared for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso.

Defensive duo Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov are also set to arrive at the Etihad Stadium in the very near future, with Pep looking to reinforce his squad in multiple areas - and there are now indications that he could look to bring in a new goalkeeper, too.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Man City have now identified FC Porto's Diogo Costa as their top target between the sticks, with a deal more likely to take place in the summer rather than January.

The 25-year-old has been selected as the first-choice option to replace Ederson next season, with the Brazilian's starting spot now under major threat from Stefan Ortega.

The Sky Blues have already made contact and started talks to sign Costa, underlining the fact that they have a concrete interest in his signature, and the potential move is now said to be gaining momentum.

Should Guardiola bring the Porto goalkeeper in this summer, Ederson may move to the Saudi Pro League, where there are a number of lucrative offers on the table.

Diogo Costa could be the perfect Ederson heir

It is exciting news that City have picked out the Portugal international as their top target, as he has put in some very impressive performances in his native country for a number of years now.

The Switzerland-born goalkeeper ranks in the 97th percentile for his clean sheet percentage per 90 over the past year, while also placing in the 95th percentile for goals against when compared to his positional peers, as per FBref.

The Porto academy graduate has experience in the Champions League, which is another bonus, and he received praise for his performances in the competition from football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who labelled him as a "Superman".

Ederson has been a fantastic servant to City, playing an instrumental role in the success of the Guardiola era, but Ortega's emergence as a starter perhaps indicates the Brazilian's best years are now behind him.

As such, the reigning Premier League champions should pursue a move for Costa this summer, as he has proven he is ready to sign for one of Europe's top clubs.