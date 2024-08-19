Manchester City are said to be open to completing the signing of a "world-class" player with 44 Premier League goals to his name, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side got their title defence off to a perfect start on Sunday afternoon, picking up a hard-earned but deserved 2-0 win away to Chelsea. Erling Haaland opened the scoring and Mateo Kovacic fired home against his former club, in an early warning shot to their rivals at the top of the table.

Savinho was involved on his league debut for the reigning champions, impressing before picking up an injury before half-time, but the Brazilian has been City's only signing of genuine note during the summer transfer window. That's not to say that others aren't being linked with moves to the Etihad in the coming weeks, though, including Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo.

The 23-year-old scored in his side's opening La Liga fixture against Real Mallorca on Sunday evening, but couldn't prevent them from drawing 1-1, and is seen as a potentially ideal replacement for the departed Julian Alvarez.

Meanwhile, City are also believed to be close to striking a deal for young attacker Divin Mubama, who was most recently at West Ham. The England Under-20 international would be viewed as one for the future, also increasing the club's homegrown quota.

Man City open to stunning move for "world-class" ace

According to a massive claim from Sport [via Sport Witness], Manchester City are open to the idea of re-signing former hero Ilkay Gundogan this summer, in what would be a shock transfer. The German has reportedly asked to leave current club Barcelona and City are not ruling out the idea of bringing him back to the Etihad before the current transfer window reaches its conclusion.

This would be a stunning capture by City, in terms of its surprising nature, considering few have expected to see him return to the club. At 33, his best days are behind him, but he does still have plenty to offer as a squad player, possessing vast experience and a winning mentality.

Emre Can has hailed his Germany teammate as "world class" in the recent past, while Guardiola absolutely adores him as a player: "He’s so intelligent Gundo, so clever and competitive. Under pressure, he handles it without a problem. He’s one of the best players I ever trained in my career in terms of the whole package. He's top, top class."

While some may baulk at the claim, City's squad depth is actually lacking a little this season, so Gundogan could bolster Guardiola's options, already knowing the club inside out and winning so many trophies during his time there.

Ilkay Gundogan's key trophy wins at Man City Year Champions League 2023 Premier League 2023 Premier League 2022 Premier League 2021 Premier League 2019 Premier League 2018 FA Cup 2023 FA Cup 2019 EFL Cup 2021 EFL Cup 2020 EFL Cup 2019 EFL Cup 2018

Whether a move actually materialises this summer remains to be seen, but there is definite sense in bringing the 44-goal former Premier League hero back for a short-term stint, and the move could well appeal to him after a relatively average spell at Barca.