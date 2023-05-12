Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is preparing an offer to try and sign Giorgio Scalvini during the transfer window according to the Italian media, via Sport Witness.

What is the latest on Giorgio Scalvini to Man City?

The Premier League outfit have shipped just 31 goals so far this season in the top flight, which is a record that is only bettered by Newcastle. Centre-backs John Stones and Ruben Dias also have WhoScored ratings of 6.84 and 6.77 respectively, ranking them as some of the best defenders in the division, which implies their backline is already solid.

Pep Guardiola has already been linked with some other defensive options ahead of the summer though, with Nahuel Molina one potential option to fill a gap at right-back. However, the former Barcelona man is now being linked with a swoop for a more central player in Giorgio Scalvini, who plays as a centre-back.

According to reports from the Italian media, via Sport Witness, the 19-year-old will be a player in demand when the transfer window opens. His current club Atalanta reportedly feel there will be a bidding war for his services, with clubs across Europe keen to bring him in and a starting price set at €40m (£35m). Pep Guardiola can add his name to the list of interested parties too, with the boss personally a big admirer and City "ready to bid".

Should Man City sign Giorgio Scalvini?

The Premier League side are always looking to get better and they could certainly do that by adding the defender to their ranks when the transfer window opens.

For starters, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has showered the youngster with praise, calling him a "complete" defender because of his performances in Italy so far. He also added that he is a quick player and that he is strong in the air to boot.

His performance stats back up these claims. In Serie A this campaign, the 19-year-old has a WhoScored rating of 6.66. He's also bagged two goals and one assist despite playing as a centre-back. Even more impressive was when his country Italy trusted him to line up for them. In his 83 minutes on the field, he won three aerial duels and came away with a 6.69 rating - even better than his showings for Atalanta.

Scalvini then has already showcased his ability despite his age and it suggests he may have the potential to get even better. City and Scalvini then could be a good match, with Guardiola helping to coach the player to be even better.