Manchester City are considering a deal for Nahuel Molina this summer according to reports from Spain via Sport Witness.

What is the latest news on Nahuel Molina to Man City?

Pep Guardiola's side are currently chasing down another Premier League title victory this campaign, with another first-place finish taking their tally to seven should they topple Arsenal.

Even if the club do manage to complete another trophy haul this season, Guardiola is always looking to improve his squad during the transfer windows and one area that he has eyed for improvement appears to be at right-back. With only Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis as the only two names in the squad who naturally play there, it means there are a lack of options at the Etihad in that area currently.

One player that they have been keeping tabs on in that position is Nahuel Molina according to reports from Spain via Sport Witness. The Atletico Madrid man - who can also play further forward as a right midfielder - has featured on 28 occasions for the Spanish side this campaign and has emerged as a mainstay in the side, with three goals and two assists to his name.

It's led to the player catching the eye of Guardiola, who could add Molina as a replacement for Joao Cancelo. The player featured in nearly 100 Premier League fixtures for City but has fallen out of favour at the Etihad and was subsequently shipped off to Bayern Munich on loan for this campaign.

Molina could play in a similar role for the club and Guardiola is reportedly personally a fan of the 25-year-old. City chiefs are also happy to pay what Atletico Madrid want, which could be a fee of up to 60million Euros (£52m).

Would Nahuel Molina be a good fit at Man City?

The Atletico Madrid man has caught the eye in Spain this season with his performances and if that could translate into English football, then it could be a good move by Pep Guardiola.

Molina has managed a WhoScored rating of 6.81 this year when playing in a right-back role, a score that makes him one of the better Atletico players this year. That's also the position in which he has bagged the entirety of his goals and assists this campaign, which is no doubt helping to draw those comparisons to Cancelo.

Offensively, he has managed 1.2 key passes per game in La Liga this season. This puts him within the top five at his current club for that stat and shows he has superb vision and can pick out a teammate with ease despite being far back on the field. This is the kind of player that Guardiola would love to utilise and having him as an option at the Etihad then could be a very good fit.