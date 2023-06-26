Defender Josko Gvardiol has agreed personal terms with Manchester City, but there is still a long way to go before a deal can be reached, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Could Man City buy Gvardiol?

The centre-back earned plaudits during the World Cup following some strong performances as Croatia reached the semi-finals, and he has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The RB Leipzig defender is now the subject of heavy interest from Pep Guardiola, and the 21-year-old could be the next addition to the treble winners' squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed that Gvardiol has agreed to join Man CIty should a fee be agreed, but this fee will likely have to break the world record for defenders, currently set by Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United.

"On Josko Gvardiol, important exclusive news about the personal terms, because from what I understand, Josko Gvardiol has agreed personal terms with Manchester City," he stated.

"Long term contract, Gvardiol said yes, he was close to Chelsea last summer. Now he has agreed personal terms with Man City, so he's prepared to make the move.

"Let's see how this is going to evolve with Gvardiol and Manchester City, because it's crucial to understand the situation between the clubs. Of course, Man City have to speak directly with Leipzig in the next days, they want to make Gvardiol the most expensive centre-back in the history of the game, more than 80 million Euros, they want around 100 million.

"Man City don't want to pay that money, so the negotiation is not going to be that easy between Manchester City and Leipzig. But there will be contact between the two clubs because Gvardiol said yes to Man City, there is an agreement with the player."

Should City buy Gvardiol?

City already have strong depth at centre-back, with Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte as strong options in the centre or left-side of the defence.

If City do sign the £18k-per-week star, then it may signal a big departure from the back line. Kyle Walker has been linked with Bayern Munich, and Joao Cancelo, who was loaned out in January, is also expected to depart.

If City end up paying a record fee for Gvardiol, it may indicate the end of their interest in Declan Rice. The Englishman has been strongly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, but it seems unlikely that City will spend close to £100m each on two players in one window.

Trying to improve a squad which just stormed its way to the treble is a difficult task, but should Gvardiol arrive, he could be a world-class option at the back for years to come.