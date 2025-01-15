Manchester City have three players who are out contract at the end of this season, including one of the greatest heroes in the club's history.

Pep Guardiola's side may be enduring a season to forget in the Premier League, especially by their incredible standards, but there are signs that they may have turned a corner.

It feels like the end of an era at the Etihad, in terms of some legendary figures drifting past their peak, so big changes could happen within the squad during the summer transfer window.

There are three players whose contracts expire at City this summer - will they all be moving on?

1 Scott Carson

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

It's almost a running joke that Scott Carson is still a City player considering how little he has featured for them since arriving from Derby County back in 2021, having initially joined on loan in 2019.

The English veteran was brought in as a way of improving the Citizens' homegrown quota, but he has only made two appearances in that time, warming the substitutes' bench or not even being in the matchday squad most weeks.

Now 39 years of age, Carson's time at City looks likely to come to an end once this season reaches its conclusion, having signed a one-year extension last year. He turns 40 in September, and the club will surely be able to find a stronger homegrown option between the sticks - perhaps someone who is equally happy to play a squad role.

2 Kevin De Bruyne

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

When you think of the best players in City's history, it is impossible not to think of Kevin De Bruyne, who has lit up the Etihad on so many occasions. The Belgian is not only one of the Citizens' true greats, but one of finest players to grace the Premier League.

Now 33, cracks have started to appear with De Bruyne in terms of injuries racking up and his legs not quite having as much energy in them, meaning there is a massive decision for the club to make at the end of the season.

The midfielder is out of contract at that point, and he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club now that the January window is open.

It does feel increasingly as though his time as a City player is coming to an end. Kyle Walker has asked for a move to a different country and it is easy to see the same happening with De Bruyne.

Of course, there is the option for City to offer De Bruyne an extension should they feel that there is still plenty of life in him, but there is a question mark against that. Keeping him on with huge wages would be a big risk, with Guardiola potentially feeling that a younger replacement needs to be found to inject fresh blood into his starting XI.

If De Bruyne does depart in the summer, there will no doubt be a special ovation for him at some point at the Etihad, as City's supporters hail one of the most talented footballers in their history.

3 Ilkay Gundogan

Contract expires: 30th June 2025

The return of Ilkay Gundogan last summer was met with plenty of excitement by some City supporters given what an influential and legendary figure he was during his first stint at the Etihad. It was a move that made plenty of sense, allowing the German to return to the club for free after a short spell at Barcelona.

However, it hasn't quite worked out the way Gundogan and Guardiola would have hoped, with the 34-year-old looking his age, not least after Rodri's ACL injury saw City's midfield lose so much of its dynamism.

As has always been the case with the German, Gundogan's effort levels cannot be questioned, but he simply isn't able to cover ground as effortlessly as he once did, and this has undoubtedly played a part in City's struggles.

The former Germany international signed a one-year deal with the Citizens last year, but he also has the option to extend his stay at the Etihad by another 12 months. A recent report has claimed that Gundogan's future is uncertain, with the likes of Galatasaray eyeing him up at the end of the season.

Like De Bruyne, it may just be the right time for City to move him on, allowing Guardiola to begin a new era at the club by signing players in their 20s instead of having ageing figures in the middle of the park.