The 2024/25 season has been relatively poor for Manchester City, and that may have opened Pep Guardiola’s eyes as to where he needs to improve his team in the next few transfer windows.

The Citizens are expected to have a busy end to the January transfer window, as they add several new players to the squad in the hope it can help them get back into the top four as well as compete in the Champions League and FA Cup. But given the form City have been in, especially around the Christmas period, Guardiola may now be aware of players who don’t have a long-term future.

So, with plenty of players arriving in January and potentially more on the way in the summer, we have taken a closer look at which City players could leave the club in the not-too-distant future.

Related Manchester City players out of contract in summer 2025 Is Kevin De Bruyne's time at the Etihad coming to an end?

1 Scott Carson

Scott Carson joined Man City back in August 2019 on loan from Derby County. His loan lasted for two seasons before it was made into a permanent transfer in 2021.

Carson was brought to City as their third-choice goalkeeper, with his addition to the senior side aiding the team's homegrown quota. The shot-stopper has played just two games for City, the last being in the 2021/22 season, and now at 39 and with his contract expiring this season, he could be set to leave the Etihad.

The Englishman could decide that this is the right time to retire and move into the next stage of his career, while City may see this as a good opportunity to freshen up their goalkeeping department.

2 Ederson

As well as Carson potentially leaving this summer, Ederson could also be set to end his time at the Etihad. The Brazilian joined City in 2017 and has gone on to play over 350 games for the club, becoming one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League, if not the best.

However, this season has been a bit of a struggle for the 31-year-old, as while dealing with injuries, he has also been dropped by Guardiola in recent weeks.

Ederson was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer, but a move didn’t work out, and with his contract up in 2026, a move to get him out of the Etihad this summer could be on the cards to avoid the club losing him for free later down the line.

The Sky Blues have reportedly identified Diogo Costa as a top target for a new goalkeeper, and his arrival would surely spell the end of Ederson’s time at the club.

3 Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker’s seven-and-a-half-year spell at Man City looks to be coming to an end, as he wants to try a new challenge. Guardiola recently revealed that the right-back has asked to leave the Premier League champions as he wants to play abroad.

The Englishman has been strongly linked to Milan in this January transfer window on a loan deal. Walker is under contract at City until 2026, so unless there is an obligation-to-buy clause inserted, he will be returning to the Etihad, but a permanent move will likely occur in the summer given his desire to leave the club.

Considering he is 34, it is probably the right time for Walker to leave City, as the Citizens will have their eye on signing a player who can play that role for the foreseeable future.