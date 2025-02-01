In what would deal their rivals a frustrating blow, Manchester City are now reportedly plotting a shock hijack to sign a rising star who has a release clause worth £84m.

Man City transfer news

It's been a hectic month for the Citizens, who entered the transfer window in desperate need of reinforcements for the first time since Pep Guardiola's debut campaign.

Welcoming Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, the Citizens have eased concerns over an ageing backline and signed a player at the peak of his powers who will share the goalscoring responsibility with Erling Haaland.

It's a Man City squad that must get back to full strength sooner rather than later with a Champions League play-off tie against Real Madrid on its way in between a crucial run of games in their quest to finish inside the Premier League's top four and salvage their season.

Before that mouth-watering tie arrives, those at The Etihad could once again turn their attention towards the transfer window ahead of Monday's deadline.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City are now plotting a shock hijack to sign Geovany Quenda ahead of arch-rivals Manchester United, who are desperate for reinforcements of their own in the coming days.

The deal may not come cheap - likely giving City the advantage over their rivals - with Quenda's current Sporting CP release clause sitting at a hefty €100m (£84m).

Still just 17 years old, paying such a price would be a significant gamble for any club, no matter their riches. So whether those at the Etihad splash the cash one more time to skip ahead of the queue for Quenda remains to be seen.

"Talented" Quenda is a future star

For a young Sporting winger to be attracting this much attention, they have to be something special - just ask a certain Cristiano Ronaldo. At just 17 years old, comparing Quenda to the Portugal legend would, of course, be jumping the gun, but he may well be set to follow in his path towards Manchester, albeit across the divide.

A player who was described as "talented" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig earlier this season, Quenda would only accelerate towards his impressive potential by working under managerial great Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Alongside Khusanov and Reis, the young winger could complete a trio of fresh future stars set to play a part for years to come at the Etihad and as the window nears its deadline, he remains a player to watch.