Txiki Begiristain and Manchester City have turned their attention to one of their key players and his contract situation amid interest from Real Madrid, according to a new report.

The Blues have made another strong start to the Premier League season, as their win over West Ham United on Saturday makes it three wins out of three as they bid to keep hold of the league title. The club had a very quiet transfer window, probably quieter than fans would have expected, but the hierarchy could soon be busy once again.

Kevin de Bruyne’s contract situation at Man City

As stated, Man City had a very quiet transfer window, with the club just bringing two players in, and they were Savinho and İlkay Gündoğan. However, in terms of departures, they were busy, with their most high profile being forward Julian Alvarez, who joined Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City's summer signings Savinho Troyes İlkay Gündoğan FC Barcelona

Now that the transfer window has shut, the club is turning their attention to contracts. One player who has entered the final year of his deal at the Etihad is Manchester City talisman Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian superstar was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia earlier in the summer transfer window, but an offer never came in for the midfielder. However, it put his future at the club into doubt, but the Manchester City man has since said that “conversations” will be had over a potential new contract.

De Bruyne believes that both he and the club will sit down and discuss a new contract once the season gets into full swing. It has since been reported by Football Insider that the midfielder is expected to sign a new contract with the club at some point this season. As well as looking to tie de Bruyne down to a new contract, the Man City board is also eyeing another player’s contract as well.

Man City plotting huge new contract talks with Rodri

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester City, led personally by Txiki, have set their sights on sitting down with midfielder Rodri and offering him a new "lucrative" contract. The Spanish midfielder has been with the Blues since July 2019, when he joined the club from Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old has been vital for Man City since he joined the club and has just come off the back of a summer where he won the European Championships with Spain. Rodri is now in the final three years of his £220,000 per week wage, but Pep Guardiola and co. are keen to reward the player for his fine form.

Man City want to offer the player an even bigger contract, with them keen to make it difficult for teams such as Real Madrid to lure the player away from the Etihad, as they believe the Spanish side could try and tempt the player to leave come the end of the season.

The report states that Txiki has been tasked personally with overseeing contract negotiations with Rodri as they try and make him one of the club’s highest earners in a five year deal that runs until 2029.