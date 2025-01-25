Having already welcomed Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush this month, Manchester City are now reportedly set to hold talks with another young star over a January deal.

Man City transfer news

The Citizens have been in no mood to waste time this month, instantly welcoming two future stars in Reis and Khusanov to finally add some youthful exuberance to an ageing backline and then instantly turning their focus towards a big-money deal for Marmoush. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward arrived for a reported £59m and should ease the goalscoring responsibility on Erling Haaland.

Speaking for the first time since putting pen to paper, the Egyptian told Manchester City's official website: “This is a day I will never forget. To sign for Manchester City – one of the best teams in the world – is an amazing feeling. I am delighted, my family are so proud, and we are all very happy to be here in Manchester.

“With Pep, his technical staff and the world-class facilities here, players have everything they need to improve. That was really enticing for me when I had the chance to come here."

The Premier League champions are not done there though. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are now set to hold talks with Sverre Nypan who has flown in to see the project that they are proposing this month. The young Norway midfielder will reportedly take his time with his decision with a move to City potentially including a swift loan exit to Girona.

Still just 18 years old, like Khusanov and Reis, Nypan is undoubtedly one for the future.

"Elite" Nypan can become De Bruyne heir

Having already welcomed the future of their backline, Manchester City can welcome the future of their midfield in Nypan this month. The teenager shares similar qualities to a certain Kevin de Bruyne, who is currently on course to leave The Etihad at the end of his contract this summer, and Ben Mattinson detailed those qualities in an impressive verdict.

The analyst dubbed Nypan an "elite potential talent" before praising his "ability to control the pace of the game" and "decisive" passing ability in the final third - three traits that De Bruyne holds better than most.

With that said, Nypan remains one to watch in the closing stages of the transfer window as Manchester City look to round off what has been an excellent month of young arrivals.