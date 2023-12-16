Manchester City are considering a move to sign a new central talisman who has been made a top target by Pep Guardiola ahead of January, according to a fresh report.

Kalvin Phillips set to leave Man City

In the Premier League this season, Kalvin Phillips has made zero starts and just four substitute appearances (WhoScored - Phillips statistics), and as a result of being so far low down in the pecking order, there’s an expectation that he will be heading for the exit.

During his goal celebration in the Champions League 3-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade in midweek, Guardiola’s out of favour star looked very much like he was waving goodbye to supporters, and should he indeed leave in the coming weeks either on loan or permanently, the manager will have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement.

Bayern Munich’s defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich has emerged as Thomas Tuchel’s second best-performing defensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Bayern Munich statistics), and his impressive performances appear to have brought him onto the radar of the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium.

Back in October, TEAMtalk reported that the Sky Blues would be interested in a deal for the Germany international should he decide that he ever wants to leave the Allianz Arena, and if the following update is to be believed, they may have been given the perfect opportunity to land him.

Man City keen on Kimmich

According to Football Transfers, Man City are interested in Kimmich and have even made him their number one target to sign in January.

“Manchester City are looking to bring in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich as Pep Guardiola has put the German international at the top of his list of targets, FootballTransfers sources reveal.

"We are told that the 28-year-old has fallen out with head coach Thomas Tuchel and his future at the Allianz Arena looks more uncertain - with the Citizens extremely hopeful of securing his services.”

Guardiola could land "passing master" in Kimmich

In the Bundesliga this season, Kimmich has won 16 out of his 22 tackles, which is the highest success rate throughout the whole of his squad, highlighting that he loves to get stuck into challenges to try and win back possession for his team (FBRef - Bayern Munich statistics).

The Rottweil native is also extremely calm and composed when he does have the ball at his feet, where he’s currently recording a 90.4% pass success rate in the league as it stands, and his ability to dictate the game from in front of the backline has previously seen him receive praise (WhoScored - Kimmich statistics).

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Kimmich is a “passing master”, and having even scored once against Man City when having faced them in the past (Transfermarkt - Kimmich statistics), it comes as no surprise that Guardiola views him so highly and now wants him to become a member of the home side in the top-flight.