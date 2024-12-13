As Manchester City look to rebuild a struggling and ageing backline, those at The Etihad are reportedly plotting a surprise move to pull off a repeat of their previous deal for Mateo Kovacic in 2023.

Man City transfer news

The Premier League champions haven't needed a greater rebuild than this since Pep Guardiola first arrived and declared the likes of Joe Hart surplus to requirements. The Spaniard has simply been unable to turn things around in a torrid run to forget, with City's misery compiled by defeat against Juventus in the Champions League earlier this week.

It's no surprise then - amid such a run of form - that the transfer rumours are beginning to come thick and fast. The likes of Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi have already been linked to The Etihad in 2025 in two moves which would sharpen Guardiola's frontline alongside Erling Haaland and provide much-needed cover for Rodri at the heart of the Spaniard's midfield.

It's not just those two who could steal the headlines, however. According to Simon Phillips, Manchester City are now plotting a shock move to sign Malo Gusto from Chelsea in what would be a repeat of their deal to sign Kovacic from the Blues in 2023.

The right-back has eased any concerns about Reece James' injury woes at Stamford Bridge, which indicates just how solid he has been under both Mauricio Pochettino and more so than ever under Enzo Maresca.

As Kyle Walker continues to endure a nightmare campaign too, Gusto represents an instant upgrade for Manchester City, who simply must find a replacement for their struggling captain.

Unlike Kovacic though, Chelsea may not be too willing to part ways with Gusto to create an interesting battle should City decide to make their move in 2025.

"Fantastic" Gusto would be an instant upgrade

As harsh as it may be given just how many problems they're facing right now, Manchester City have one glaring weakness and it's their own captain. Walker, now 34 years old, is a player past his best and at the centre of mistake after mistake in Guardiola's backline. Now, more than ever, Gusto would be an instant upgrade on the ageing defender.

Premier League stats 2024/25 (via FBref) Malo Gusto Kyle Walker Progressive Carries 18 10 Tackles Won 18 9 Interceptions 11 3 Ball Recoveries 42 41

It comes as little shock that the Chelsea right-back has found himself at the centre of Maresca's praise, with the Chelsea boss telling reporters as relayed by Fabrizio Romano earlier this season: “Fantastic player. I’m very happy with Malo. He's giving us many things. He's helping the process in the way we want to play a lot. He's doing very, very well. For the age he has, he is top."

It would certainly be a shock deal, but City have welcomed players from Chelsea in the past and could now get the chance to do so in the case of Gusto at a crucial time for those at The Etihad.