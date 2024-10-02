Manchester City are weighing up whether to make a move in January to replace the injured Rodri, with a Brazil international one of two players they are looking at, according to a recent report.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola is going to be without Rodri for the rest of the season, which leaves a big hole in City’s midfield even despite the emergence of Rico Lewis in that role. This means the club has a decision to make when January arrives about possibly replacing the Euro 2024 winner with an outside signing.

It has been reported already that Man City are in talks with Torino over the signing of Samuel Ricci. The 23-year-old is seen as a future star in that position, and the Blues could look to pursue a move when the January transfer window opens.

As well as Ricci, it was reported earlier this week that Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is of interest to City. This report stated that the Italian was considered a top target for City, as he impressed Guardiola last month when the two teams met in the Champions League. However, a deal in January may be difficult to make happen, as Barella has not long ago signed a new contract and Inter are said to value him at £75 million.

Man City eye £51m-rated star as possible Rodri replacement

According to Caught Offside, Manchester City are interested in signing Atalanta’s Ederson as they consider whether to sign a replacement for Rodri in the winter window. As well as looking at Ederson, the Blues are also interested in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, but face competition from other Premier League teams for his signature as well as a massive price tag from the Eagles.

City are not going to panic and rush into the market for a replacement, but this report states that they have “stepped up their efforts” in monitoring Ederson, sending scouts to Atalanta games to keep an eye on the physical and tough-tackling midfielder.

Ederson has been in impressive form since joining the Serie A side, and he played a key role in their Europa League triumph last season. He was then the subject of interest from Manchester United and Liverpool during the summer, with it being reported that he had a price tag of 60 million euros, which is roughly £51 million.

Ederson's Atalanta stats Apps 98 Goals 8 Assists 3

This report goes on to add that Ederson would be City’s preference at this moment in time, but it remains unclear if the Serie A side will let go of one of their key players midway through the campaign. The 25-year-old has started all of Atalanta’s games this season; he has yet to grab a goal but has provided an assist in Serie A. The midfielder has also been capped by Brazil twice, as he starts to get recognition on the international stage.