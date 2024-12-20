Manchester City are interested in signing a £25 million player who the City Group are already aware of, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news

Given how the last few weeks have gone for Pep Guardiola and City, January could be a busy month for the Premier League champions. The fact that goals are being conceded, and they are struggling to score enough at the other end of the pitch means the Blues could be looking to strengthen multiple positions in the squad.

It was reported on Wednesday that Man City are considering signing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton in the New Year. The Blues are taking a “keen interest” in the England international, as he has rejected several contract offers from Everton. The new Everton owners, The Friedkin Group, hope their ambitions for the future will persuade Branthwaite to stay but have made no progress yet. Branthwaite has been a long-term target of Manchester United’s, but City are now also taking an interest in the talented defender.

Related Man City considering £80m signing who's rejecting new deals from his club Man City and Pep Guardiola are looking to hijack a Premier League team to sign a key defender.

January could also be a time that City add to their forward line, as they failed to replace Julian Alvarez in the summer. The Blues have heavily relied on Erling Haaland, and they are now interested in signing PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan to ease the burden. City are showing genuine interest in a possible deal, and informal contacts have been made through intermediaries to get an understanding of the player’s current situation.

Man City plotting transfer swoop for £25m player

Kolo Muani is not the only striker that is on their radar, as according to TBR Football, Man City are interested in signing Manfred Ugalde from Spartak Moscow. The 22-year-old joined the Russian side in January of this year from FC Twente, and it is a transfer that has seen his career come alive.

The Costa Rica international has 15 goals in 18 Premier Liga games this season, which is the most he has scored in a single game in his career. Spartak Moscow is Ugalde’s fourth club of his career, as he’s also played for FC Twente, Saprissa, and Lommel SK. It is the latter where the City Group already know Ugalde, as they are the ones that brought him to Europe and Lommel SK.

The report states that his form in Russia has brought him to the attention of Man City, as well as Arsenal and Chelsea. City have already been made aware by Ugalde’s representatives that he is available for £25 million, as that is what his release clause is worth.

Manfred Ugalde's Spartak Moscow stats Apps 38 Goals 17 Assists 3

The Blues are said to like the young striker a lot and are keeping a close eye on him ahead of the January transfer window opening. But as well as the three teams being mentioned as interested sides, there are also teams such as Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, and Newcastle United, as well as teams across Europe.