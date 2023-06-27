Manchester City are ready to pay to complete the signing of Achraf Hakimi, with Pep Guardiola said to be a big fan of the Paris Saint-Germain star, according to a report from Football Insider.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

Man City are planning to spend big on West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, having submitted a £90m offer for the England international, although that proposal was swiftly rejected by the Hammers.

Central midfield is not the only position that needs strengthening, however, with Kyle Walker's future in doubt. A new right-back may be required, with the likes of Nahuel Molina and Hakimi being linked with moves to the Etihad Stadium.

It is detailed that Guardiola wants to build a side capable of competing on all fronts next season, with the PSG defender being identified as a player who could help them do that, and there has now been an update on City's pursuit.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Sky Blues are now "ready to pay" to complete the signing of the 24-year-old, as they hold a strong interest in his services.

Guardiola is said to be a big fan of the Moroccan, who features highly on Man City's shortlist of potential defender signings, but he would command a big fee. The Citizens' interest in the right-back comes amid doubts over the futures of Walker and Joao Cancelo, with the latter of the two set to leave this summer.

How much does Achraf Hakimi earn?

The PSG full-back is currently tied down to a £240k-per-week deal with the French champions, which is not due to expire until 2026, meaning his current employers will be in a very strong negotiating position this summer.

However, Man City are seemingly willing to spend big on the Morocco international, and there is every indication he could be worth it, given the threat he poses on the front foot.

In the past year, the former Inter Milan star has averaged 0.17 non-penalty goals per 90, placing him in the 93rd percentile compared to his positional peers, with a pass-completion rate of 89% placing him in the 98th percentile.

Any player operating in a Guardiola system needs to be an assured passer of the ball, and the right-back fits the bill in that regard, while he has also been hailed as "sensational" by journalist David Amoyal.

Hakimi could be a perfect long-term replacement for Walker, and Man City should now look to test the waters with an opening offer - showing that Guardiola is not messing around in the market with midfielder Mateo Kovacic set to become the first signing of the summer.